Vishay Intertechnology Introduces New R25 Values for Automotive Grade, Glass Protected NTC Thermistors in 0603 and 0805 Case Sizes

Devices Offer Lower R 25 Values of 1 kΩ and 1.5 kΩ, in Addition to a 5 kΩ Value for IGBT and Power MOSFET Modules in EVs and HEVs

MALVERN, Pa., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that it has extended its NTCS0603E3.....T and NTCS0805E3.....T series of Automotive Grade, glass protected NTC thermistors in the 0603 and 0805 case sizes with new electrical resistance values at +25 °C (R 25 ). The AEC-Q200 qualified devices are now available with lower R 25 values of 1 kΩ and 1.5 kΩ, in addition to a new 5 kΩ value optimized for the protection of IGBT and power MOSFET modules in electric (EV) and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles.

Fully glass coated and protected, the enhanced thermistors offer tolerances down to ± 1 % for both their R 25 and beta (B 25/85 ) values for precise temperature sensing, protection, and compensation over a wide temperature range of -40 °C to +150 °C. Smaller than MELF resistors, while offering easier mounting and greater resistance to bending, the NTCS0603E3.....T and NTCS0805E3.....T series will be used in automotive buck / boost converters, LED modules, and battery packs; EV charging infrastructure; inverters for windmills and solar panels; and office equipment.

Featuring an SMD construction with NiSn terminations, the NTC thermistors are suitable for wave or reflow soldering. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the devices are delivered on punched paper tape on reels in packages of 4,000 units.

Device Specification Table:

Series NTCS0603E3.....T NTCS0805E3.....T Case size 0603 0805 R 25 value 1 kΩ to 100 kΩ 1 kΩ to 680 kΩ R 25 tolerance ± 1 %; ± 2 %; ± 3 %; ± 5 % B 25/85 value 3170 K to 4100 K 3370 K to 4125 K B 25/85 tolerance ± 1 % ± 1 %; ± 3 % Max. power dissipation 125 mW 210 mW Operating temp. range -40 °C to +150 °C TCR -7 %K at -40 °C to -2 %K at +150 °C -6 %K at -40 °C to -2 %K at +150 °C

Samples and production quantities of the extended NTCS0603E3.....T and NTCS0805E3.....T series are available now, with lead times of 20 weeks for large orders.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

Link to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?29056 (NTCS0603E3.....T)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?29044 (NTCS0805E3.....T)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720297712677

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com



