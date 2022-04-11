Vishay Intertechnology Introduces New R25 Values for Automotive Grade, Glass Protected NTC Thermistors in 0603 and 0805 Case Sizes

| Source: Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Malvern, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES

Devices Offer Lower R25 Values of 1 kΩ and 1.5 kΩ, in Addition to a 5 kΩ Value for IGBT and Power MOSFET Modules in EVs and HEVs

MALVERN, Pa., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that it has extended its NTCS0603E3.....T and NTCS0805E3.....T series of Automotive Grade, glass protected NTC thermistors in the 0603 and 0805 case sizes with new electrical resistance values at +25 °C (R25). The AEC-Q200 qualified devices are now available with lower R25 values of 1 kΩ and 1.5 kΩ, in addition to a new 5 kΩ value optimized for the protection of IGBT and power MOSFET modules in electric (EV) and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles.

Fully glass coated and protected, the enhanced thermistors offer tolerances down to ± 1 % for both their R25 and beta (B25/85) values for precise temperature sensing, protection, and compensation over a wide temperature range of -40 °C to +150 °C. Smaller than MELF resistors, while offering easier mounting and greater resistance to bending, the NTCS0603E3.....T and NTCS0805E3.....T series will be used in automotive buck / boost converters, LED modules, and battery packs; EV charging infrastructure; inverters for windmills and solar panels; and office equipment.

Featuring an SMD construction with NiSn terminations, the NTC thermistors are suitable for wave or reflow soldering. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the devices are delivered on punched paper tape on reels in packages of 4,000 units.

Device Specification Table:

SeriesNTCS0603E3.....TNTCS0805E3.....T
Case size06030805
R25 value1 kΩ to 100 kΩ1 kΩ to 680 kΩ
R25 tolerance± 1 %; ± 2 %; ± 3 %; ± 5 %
B25/85 value3170 K to 4100 K3370 K to 4125 K
B25/85 tolerance± 1 %± 1 %; ± 3 %
Max. power dissipation125 mW210 mW
Operating temp. range-40 °C to +150 °C
TCR-7 %K at -40 °C to -2 %K at +150 °C-6 %K at -40 °C to -2 %K at +150 °C

Samples and production quantities of the extended NTCS0603E3.....T and NTCS0805E3.....T series are available now, with lead times of 20 weeks for large orders.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust today announced that it has extended its NTCS0603E3.....T and NTCS0805E3.....T series of Automotive Grade, glass protected NTC thermistors in the 0603 and 0805 case sizes with new R25 values - https://bit.ly/3E3AQc

Link to product datasheets:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?29056 (NTCS0603E3.....T)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?29044 (NTCS0805E3.....T)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720297712677

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com

 


Tags

Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade NTC Thermistor MOSFET modules

Related Links