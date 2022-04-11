Global Benzene Market to Boost in Coming Years – Projected to Reach Worth 58.0 Million Tons in 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of the benzene market can be primarily attributed to increasing demand for polyester, low cost of feedstock coupled with economical commodity product. Furthermore, escalating demand for methylene diphenyl diisocyanate for the manufacture of polyurethane foams that is used in construction and furniture has fuelled the growth of the global benzene market…



A recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm; BlueWeave Consulting revealed that the Global Benzene Market was 45.4 million tons in 2021 and is projected to reach 58.0 million tons by the year 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period of 2022-2028. The expansion in the benzene market can be primarily attributed burgeoning demand for benzene derivatives from numerous end use industries including automotive industry, electrical & electronics industry, housewares products, textiles industry among others which is driving the growth of the global benzene market during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Burgeoning Demand for Benzene Derivatives by Various End-Use Industries Driving the Global Benzene Market Growth

The surge in the demand for the benzene derivatives like ethylbenzene, cumene, cyclohexane, nitrobenzene, linear alkyl benzene, etc. across various end-user industries is likely to drive a substantial demand for benzene during the forecast period 2022-2028. Moreover, a rise in the use of insulation materials in the construction is contributing significantly to the market growth. Additionally, rising urbanization and escalating disposable incomes have raised the demand for consumer products like thinners and furniture wax across the world. Benzene acts as a key solvent in numerous commercial, research and industrial processes. For instance, alkyl benzene is extensively used to produce surfactants in production of detergents. Similarly, cyclohexane, another derivative of benzene, is a primary raw material for manufacturing nylon, used for producing textiles. Furthermore, the thriving paints and coatings industry (PCI) also acts as a major growth propelling factor for the global benzene market.

Automobile Segment to Grow at A Higher Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

There has been a rising demand for benzene derivatives by the automobile industry. This can be attributed to the wide range of applications found by benzene derivatives in the automobile sector. Benzene serves as a solvent for degreasing and cleaning parts in the automotive sector. Moreover, it is used to manufacture synthetic rubber, chemicals, plastics, etc. that are extensively used by different end-use industries. In the electricals and electronics industry, it is employed as a solvent and paint remover. Moreover, it is used to manufacture several compound plastics like phenolic resins, extensively used by different end-use industries.

Impact of COVID-19 On The Global Benzene Market



As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world witnessed one of the worst recessions since WW2. The global Benzene market has also been brutally impacted by the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several governments around the world imposed rigorous lockdowns thus vividly hampering the building and construction, transportation, textiles, electrical, and electronics industries, which are the most important end-user industries for the benzene market. All this resulted in substantial sales drops of aromatic products, consumer appliances, electronic components, apparels and others, which significantly reduced the demand for benzene. Nevertheless, with the improving market circumstances in the post covid era, the growth of the benzene market is likely to recover during the forecast period.





Asia-Pacific Region Is Expected to Grow with The Highest CAGR in The Global Benzene Market.

In terms of regional analysis, the global benzene market has been classified into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East, and Africa. Amidst the segmentation, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest growing market in region during the forecast period as a result of the escalating end-user markets such as electronics and home appliances, construction, textiles in India, China and other ASEAN countries. Moreover, benzene is extensively used in the production of construction products like paints, flooring, adhesives, fiberglass, and others. According to National Bureau of Statistics of China, the construction output in China stood at approximately CNY 29.31 trillion in 2021. This is likely to further boost the demand for benzene in the Asia-Pacific region. The Reliance Industries Limited is one among the foremost players in the manufacturing of benzene having the annual production capacity of around 1400 KT, which is supporting the local demand of India as well as exports to numerous countries throughout the world.

Competitive Landscape

The global benzene market is a fragmented market. The key players operating in the global Benzene market are China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., The Dow Chemical Company, JX Holdings Inc., China National Petroleum Corporation, Total S.A., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, BP Plc, and BASF SE., LG Chem, JS Holding, GX Caltex, Haldia Petrochemicals, Reliance Industries Ltd., Indian Oil Inc. and other prominent players. The players maintain their dominance in the market by enhancing their production capabilities, research, and development activities, and launching improved products for the customers. Different strategies are adopted like engaging in strategic alliances, agreements, mergers, and collaborations.

The report's in-depth analysis provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the global benzene market statistics. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the global benzene market ­along with industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the market's growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics.

Recent Developments:

February 2021: Hengyi Petrochemical deliberated to construct a benzene plant to augment the annual capacity from 500 kiloton to 800 kiloton. It was set to be done under its refining and petrochemicals expansion project in Pulau Muara Besar of Brunei in order to strengthen its petrochemical business.





January 2021: Total and Covestro formed a collaboration to supply sustainable benzene. Total has announced to provide 2,000 tonnes of ISCC Plus-certified benzene to Covestro. Covestro will convert it to an important precursor for numerous applications including alternative raw material drop-in solution for more sustainable automotive parts, insulation boards, and cooling units.

Scope of Report:



Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018-2021 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million, Volume in Million Tons Market Coverage United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa Product/Service Segmentation By process, by application, by end-use industry and by region Key Players The key players operating in the global Benzene market are China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., The Dow Chemical Company, JX Holdings Inc., China National Petroleum Corporation, Total S.A., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, BP Plc, and BASF SE., LG Chem, JS Holding, GX Caltex, Haldia Petrochemicals, reliance Industries Ltd., Indian Oil Inc. and other prominent players

By Derivatives

Ethylbenzene

Cumene

Cyclohexane

Nitrobenzene

Alkylbenzene

By Applications

Building and construction

Textile

Electrical and electronics

Automotive

Others

By End-Use Industry

Packaging

Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Building and Construction

Industry and Machinery

Other End-use Industries

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

