NTERSOL Adds Talent and Unveils Technology to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Lenders

IRVINE, Calif., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NTERSOL , a digital transformation strategy and solutions firm that serves financial services leaders, today announced two additions to its executive team: Tim Von Kaenel, Chief Strategy Officer, and Christopher Cronk, Managing Director of Data and Analytics. The firm also announced the launch of a suite of custom solution accelerators designed to help lenders make rapid progress on their digital transformation plans.



The news follows the completed acquisition of CoreIP Solutions , a digital transformation strategy and solutions firm for financial services firms and fintechs. In 2021, NTERSOL more than tripled year-over-year revenue and grew from 35 to now more than 130 employees.

As refinance volume drops to three-year lows , lenders will look to technology to lower costs, foster product innovation, and increase operational efficiency across their books of business. Unique to NTERSOL, solution accelerators contain roughly 80 percent of a solution’s codebase, with the remainder custom-built to meet a lender’s unique needs in key areas of the lending process:

Digital Self-Service : Improve borrower and employee experiences with easy auto-fill applications that integrate with lenders’ CRMs and systems of record.





: Improve borrower and employee experiences with easy auto-fill applications that integrate with lenders’ CRMs and systems of record. Call Center Automation: Increase conversion rates and lower cost per loan with skills-based routing purpose-built for the lending industry.





Increase conversion rates and lower cost per loan with skills-based routing purpose-built for the lending industry. Document Management : Centralize communications, automate time-consuming tasks, and give loan officers an at-a-glance view of loan status.





: Centralize communications, automate time-consuming tasks, and give loan officers an at-a-glance view of loan status. Mortgage-Specific CRM: Empower loan officers to focus on relationship-building by providing a simplified interface that keeps relevant information at their fingertips.



Anthony Jenkins, CEO and founder of NTERSOL, started the firm in 2018 to deliver enterprise-scale software solutions built by top-tier technology teams that understand the business interests of banks, lenders, and fintech companies. Jenkins is a former SVP of software development at loanDepot, where he and his team spearheaded development of the firm’s Mello suite of products.

“For the last two years, the interest rate environment alone has provided many lenders with more business than they can handle,” said Jenkins. “But that’s changing in 2022, and they can no longer afford to incur excess costs stemming from manual, ineffective processes. Between adding high-caliber leaders like Tim and Chris, strengthening our team with the acquisition of CoreIP Solutions, and unveiling new solutions that work better for our customers, we’re better equipped than ever to help lenders make rapid progress on critical digital transformation efforts.”

Von Kaenel joins NTERSOL with over 25 years of management experience at start-up and Fortune 500 companies, including Cloudvirga, loanDepot, and Sagent. Formerly of Accenture, Cronk brings over 20 years of experience turning big data into actionable business insights at large companies across the communications, logistics, and software development industries.

For more information, please visit NTERSOL.com .

About NTERSOL

NTERSOL provides digital transformation solutions to banks, lenders, and fintech companies. With a team of over 130 industry experts and technology veterans, NTERSOL is uniquely positioned to help clients improve their customer experiences, combat inefficiencies, and drive revenue through custom software solutions. NTERSOL clients, which include some of the largest financial services firms in the US, have generated well over $400 billion in originations over the last two years and are responsible for over $1 trillion in servicing UPB.