Four Major Labor Organizations Back ShawnTe Raines-Welch for Judge

HILLSIDE, Ill., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShawnTe Raines-Welch, Democratic candidate for Judge of Cook County’s 4th Judicial Subcircuit, proudly announced the endorsements of: The Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois (AFFI), Chicago Federation of Labor (CFL), International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 150, and Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council. The CFL is made up of 500,000 union members and consists of 300 union affiliates.

“It was recently legendary labor leader and United Farm Workers Co-Founder Dolores Heurta’s 92nd birthday. She is a hero and personal inspiration. She has advocated for union members, the working poor, equal rights for women and a more inclusive society. I am honored to announce these endorsements on this special occasion,” Raines-Welch said. “Like Dolores and the critically important unions that back me, I believe the law must work for working families. I am committed to ensuring that workers and consumers receive equal justice under the law and are protected.”

The Chicago Federation of Labor, in a statement announcing its endorsement, noted Raines-Welch as a candidate “demonstrating a strong understanding and respect for the issues that are important to working families and labor unions.”

Raines-Welch’s grew up in a proud union home, and her ties to organized labor span multiple generations. Her father was a member of Laborers Local 4. Her paternal grandfather worked for Ford Automotive, and her maternal grandfather was an iron worker by trade and worked for General Motors. Her stepfather worked for Union Pacific Railroad, and her aunt is a member of the United Auto Workers Local 551.

Raines-Welch worked a frontline job to put herself through college and through law school. She knows firsthand how important unions are to protecting workers and ensuring equal opportunities for all. She has over 12 years of litigation experience in diverse areas of law including civil rights, disability rights and labor and employment. Raines-Welch currently conducts training programs to help organizations, businesses and governments comply with important federal laws that protect people’s rights.

The Democratic Primary Election is June 28, 2022. If elected, Raines-Welch would be the first woman of color ever elected from the 4th subcircuit. The 4th Subcircuit (map) in Chicago’s Western suburbs includes all of Lyons, Riverside and Stickney Townships, and portions of Leyden, Palos, Proviso, and Worth townships. Raines-Welch’s campaign website is www.RainesWelchForJudge.com.

