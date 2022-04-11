Blue Tractor Group Announces Licensing Agreement With Summit Global Investments

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Tractor Group – a leader in the semi-transparent actively managed ETF space – today announced that it has entered into a licencing agreement with Summit Global Investments, LLC (“SGI”), with the intention to launch a Shielded Alpha® ETF later this year. Founded by Dave Harden, SGI is a $2 Billion, employee-owned, investment manager headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.



Terry Norman, Founder of Blue Tractor Group, LLC, said, "We are delighted to be working with Dave Harden and the team at Summit. Our Shielded Alpha® structure offers an innovative and effective solution for active managers looking to access the ETF market, while always protecting their proprietary investment approaches.”

SGI’s “Managed Risk Approach”™ is at the core of the firm’s philosophy, combining risk strategy, consistent returns, and fundamental downside analysis and protection for their clients’ assets. Their belief has evolved over decades of research and continuous analysis to determine the best blueprint for reducing risk, avoiding pitfalls and elevated idiosyncratic risks, and driving market returns.

Blue Tractor’s Shielded Alpha® ETF structure is a "wrapper" that facilitates management of actively managed portfolio strategies within an ETF rather than in a traditional mutual fund or SMA. Offering investors the benefits of an ETF - lower trading costs, greater tax efficiency and intra-day trading liquidity - Blue Tractor’s proprietary structure safeguards an advisor’s active portfolio management and trading strategy.

“The Blue Tractor model will fit perfectly with our dynamic tactical strategies,” said Dave Harden, CEO of Summit Global Investments. “We are excited to partner with the entire team at Blue Tractor. Their unique semi-transparent offering provides our firm the ability to access the ETF market as an active manager and allows SGI to continue to be an innovative leader offering advantages to our clients.”

Based in New York City, Blue Tractor's SEC-approved semi-transparent Shielded Alpha® structure facilitates active fund management within an ETF wrapper, while always fully protecting the portfolio manager's proprietary alpha strategy and trading execution. Currently the Blue Tractor wrapper is powering ETFs on both the Nasdaq and the NYSE. Learn more at bluetractorgroup.com.

Summit Global Investments, LLC, located in Salt Lake City, Utah, is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Established in 2010, SGI manages assets across its U.S. Large Cap, U.S. Small Cap, Global Equity and Asset Allocation strategies. The firm is 100% privately owned and is comprised of an experienced and award-winning investment management team. Learn more at www.sgiam.com. Connect with SGI Twitter: https://twitter.com/SGI_AM

