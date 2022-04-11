Sylvester Stallone NFT "Golden Signature" Exclusive Edition Coming to OpenSea

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Sylvester Stallone created and curated SLYGuys, a limited-edition series of 9,997 NFTs. Mr. Stallone is partnering with OpenSea, the world’s first and largest NFT marketplace, to auction 25 ultra-rare, one-of-one NFTs.



These “Golden” SLYGuys NFTs are uniquely designed one-of-one, individually hand-numbered and autographed by Mr. Stallone. In addition, Golden NFT owners will meet, have cocktails, get a photo and an autograph with Mr. Stallone at a private dinner in Miami.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb5b6446-b5c0-487a-a32d-a30e2452f923

OpenSea will auction these Golden Signature Exclusive SlyGuy NFTs on the OpenSea marketplace prior to the full collection release in late April.

Promotion for the auction includes an exclusive Twitter giveaway for one of the 25 “Golden” SlyGuys for one lucky Stallone NFT collector.

Developed by Stallone himself, PlanetSLY – the home of the SLYGuys NFTs – is a place for fans, collectors and NFT enthusiasts to become part of his NFT community by providing extraordinary events, benefits and opportunities.

“NFTs unlock so much more than art,” Stallone said. “They unlock experiences and all kinds of digital and physical goods. I love that it's a new way for me to interact with my fans.” PlanetSLY is unique for the unparalleled access it provides to one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

The SLYGuy NFTs have more than 250 incredible attributes, like boxing gloves, crazy weapons, even Stallone’s large dog and are inspired by his life-long love of art and comic books.

PlanetSLY and OpenSea will share the Golden Signature Exclusive Edition Stallone NFTs on their social media platforms.

