Moxyo Adds Personality to Functionality with New Beaded Phone Lanyards for Smartphones

LEHI, Utah, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxyo, the phone accessory brand dedicated to self-expression for the next generation, has introduced two new beaded accessories that add personality and functionality to mobile phones. Moxyo’s beaded phone charm and Zigi Band feature colorful beads and charms on a sturdy lanyard strap that connects the phone to the wrist to prevent drops. The phone charm lanyard attaches to the side of most smartphone cases using Moxyo’s ultra-easy loop-and-go installation. The beaded Zigi Band uses a peel-and-stick adhesive and attaches to the back of most mobile phones and cases.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

The beaded phone charm is available in stores at select Walmart and Target locations and online at Walmart.com , Target.com and Moxyo.com, while the beaded Zigi Band is available in Target and at Target.com and Moxyo.com.

“Smartphones are a reflection of our personalities, and our two new beaded phone lanyards provide a fresh and fun way for women and girls to express themselves,” said Mark Davis, Moxyo Brand Manager. “The high quality, colorful beads accessorize any outfit, while the durable lanyard ensures that your phone is always in good hands.”

The phone charm lanyard features colorful beads and stars and heart charms while the Zigi Band lanyard includes bright beads and fruit charms. For more information visit Moxyo.com or your local Walmart and Target location.

About Moxyo

Moxyo was created to turn functional products into something fun and creative. The brand offers a full line of solution-based products with personality that serve a purpose, make life easier and match and improve upon current trends. Products include screen protectors, chargers, phone stands, earbuds, cases, as well as Moxyo Zigi bands and other branded solutions. For more information, visit Moxyo.com.

About Parent Company BGZ Brands

BGZ brands’ mission is “to enhance our customers’ lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality.” What began as a small line of screen protectors for a limited number of devices has grown into a powerhouse company behind three distinct mobile accessory brands—BodyGuardz ( www.bodyguardz.com ), Lander ( www.lander.com ) and MOXYO ( www.moxyo.com ). For more information, visit BGZ brands ( www.bgzbrands.com ).



