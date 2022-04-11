DEADLINE ALERT for ASTR, FENC, and GWGH: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Astra Space, Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR)

Class Period: February 2, 2021 – December 29, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Astra cannot launch "anywhere"; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC)

Class Period: May 28, 2021 – November 26, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Fennec had not successfully remediated, and overstated its efforts to remediate, issues with the manufacturing facility of its drug product manufacturer for PEDMARK; (2) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the Resubmitted PEDMARK NDA; (3) accordingly, the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Resubmitted PEDMARK NDA were overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH)

Class Period: June 2020 L Bonds Offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 19, 2022

The complaint filed in this action alleges that GWGH misrepresented its investment in Ben LP.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

