Revenue of Diabetes Devices Market to Reach US$ 73.4 Bn by 2027, TMR Report

ALBANY, N.Y., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The diabetes devices market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Rising demand for minimally invasive devices to diagnose and monitor the blood glucose level of patients of diabetes is fueling the growth of diabetes devices market.



Factors such as change in lifestyle, malnutrition, and genetic mutations are associated for the anticipated rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide. According to various public and private diabetes-specific institutions, diabetes is considered as one of the top deadly diseases. For instance, according to the American Diabetes Association, almost 71,000 deaths each year in the U.S. are associated with diabetes. This creates demand for diabetes management devices, and thus stimulates growth of diabetes devices market.

According to published data, diabetes affects millions of people every year across the world. This is leading to substantial efforts for the development of technologically advanced devices, and thus indicates new growth frontiers of diabetes devices market.

Diabetes Devices Market – Key Findings of Report

Rapid rise in the geriatric population that accounts for sizeable percentage of diabetics is fueling the demand for diabetes devices market. According to the World Health Organization, by 2050, the geriatric population in the world is estimated to be 2 billion (22% of the global population) as compared to 900 million in 2015.

Statistics of high prevalence of diabetes in the geriatric population in developed economies wherein this demographic spends significantly on healthcare boosts the diabetes devices market. According to the American Diabetes Association, in the U.S., more than 25% of the diabetic patients are 65 years of age & above.

Diabetes is gradually increasing in the pediatric population, which is anticipated to increase the demand for diabetes devices

Glucose monitoring devices held the leading share of the diabetes devices market in 2018, and is projected to continue to lead during the forecast period. Glucose monitoring devices with advanced sensors are widely available that are used for the detection of blood sugar levels.

Practice of use of wireless technology for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) of patients of type 1 diabetes for transmitting glucose readings from the interstitial fluid between the skin cells of the patient stimulates the diabetes devices market

Hospital pharmacy is anticipated to be most attractive distribution channel segment of the diabetes devices market. High prevalence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes that accounts for high volume of hospital visits, and increasing investment in R&D for artificial pancreas system fuel the growth of hospital pharmacy segment of the diabetes devices market

North America is a leading region in the diabetes devices market. Substantial spending on diabetes care devices by the large population with diabetes, availability of advanced technologies, and role of public healthcare services in the U.S. and Canada to create awareness about diabetes management fuels the growth of diabetes devices market in the region.



Diabetes Devices Market – Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for insulin delivery devices with type 1 diabetes considered as a major health concern propels diabetes devices market

Estimation of exponential rise in the prevalence of diabetes related to a number of factors drives the diabetes devices market

Diabetes Devices Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the diabetes devices market are;

Medtronic

Sanofi

F. Hoffmaa- La Roche Ltd.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Cellnovo

LifeScan Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Eli Lilly and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Abbott Laboratories \

Insulet Corporation

Owen Mumford Ltd.

The diabetes devices market is segmented as follows;

Global Diabetes Devices Market, by Product Type

Glucose Monitoring Devices Self- monitoring blood glucose meters Blood glucose testing strips Lancets Continuous glucose monitoring meters

Insulin Delivery Devices Insulin syringes Insulin pens Insulin pumps

Diabetes Management Software

Artificial Pancreas System



Global Diabetes Devices Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Diabetes Clinics/Centers

Global Diabetes Devices Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



