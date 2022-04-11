Cannabis Clearwater LLC (CCW) Names New Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Initiates New $3 Million Fundraising of Capital and Names Science Advisor

PENNGROVE, Calif., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Clearwater LLC - a global cannabis compliance company with cannabis consultants, has hired start-up veteran, Don Hawley as its new consulting CFO. Don has over 35 years of global finance and operation management experience as well as start-up early-stage strategic planning. Don is partner with the group CFOs2Go (https://www.2goadvisorygroup.com) and he will oversee CCWs $3 million fundraising in an initial seed funding round to start a cannabis laboratory service. "We need a veteran CFO to help prepare for and raise the funding we need to achieve our goals," said CEO Matt Hayashi. In addition, Cannabis Clearwater met its 2021 objective of becoming a lead auditor in ISO 9001 in cannabis manufacturing.

"As certain regulatory issues and compliance challenges are being ironed out on the national level, we feel this is the time to initiate funding for our lab," said Board of Director Brian Martin.

In addition, CCW has named Farai Brian Kwaramba, Ph.D., as its new consulting Science Advisor. Dr. Kwaramba has over 13 years of building and managing scientific laboratories and integrated enterprises, including building laboratories in the cannabis space. Dr. Kwaramba has led transformational programs across seven high technology industries that include, pharmaceuticals, food manufacturing, nanotechnology, biotechnology, cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, and regulatory affairs. "Dr. Kwaramba will be an integral part of CCW's team to achieve success and make CCW profitable," said Hayashi.

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" that represent our current judgment about possible future events. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Cannabis Clearwater LLC and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Cannabis Clearwater LLC disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Cannabis Clearwater® is a registered trademark of Cannabis Clearwater LLC.

Investor Contact: Don@cannabis-clearwater.com

Media Contact: Lacey@cannabis-clearwater.com

