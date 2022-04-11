English French

Paris, April 11, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From April 04 to April 08, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 04 to April 08, 2022 :

Aggregate presentation by day and by market





Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 04/04/2022 FR0000125486 4 389 92,3511 AQEU VINCI 04/04/2022 FR0000125486 7 925 92,3307 CEUX VINCI 04/04/2022 FR0000125486 4 023 92,4217 TQEX VINCI 04/04/2022 FR0000125486 45 563 92,3526 XPAR VINCI 05/04/2022 FR0000125486 3 237 88,5661 AQEU VINCI 05/04/2022 FR0000125486 3 835 88,8280 CEUX VINCI 05/04/2022 FR0000125486 2 390 89,1735 TQEX VINCI 05/04/2022 FR0000125486 65 638 89,1219 XPAR VINCI 06/04/2022 FR0000125486 4 701 86,5067 AQEU VINCI 06/04/2022 FR0000125486 10 923 86,7003 CEUX VINCI 06/04/2022 FR0000125486 2 501 86,5645 TQEX VINCI 06/04/2022 FR0000125486 59 375 86,7800 XPAR VINCI 07/04/2022 FR0000125486 7 477 87,7083 AQEU VINCI 07/04/2022 FR0000125486 9 337 87,8576 CEUX VINCI 07/04/2022 FR0000125486 3 777 87,7682 TQEX VINCI 07/04/2022 FR0000125486 57 409 87,8253 XPAR VINCI 08/04/2022 FR0000125486 3 352 88,0992 AQEU VINCI 08/04/2022 FR0000125486 7 468 88,0152 CEUX VINCI 08/04/2022 FR0000125486 2 380 88,1161 TQEX VINCI 08/04/2022 FR0000125486 56 300 88,2887 XPAR TOTAL 362 000 88,7080

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment