Disclosure of transactions in own shares from April 04 to April 08, 2022

| Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, FRANCE

                    Paris, April 11, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From April 04 to April 08, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 04 to April 08, 2022 :

  1. Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI04/04/2022FR00001254864 38992,3511AQEU
VINCI04/04/2022FR00001254867 92592,3307CEUX
VINCI04/04/2022FR00001254864 02392,4217TQEX
VINCI04/04/2022FR000012548645 56392,3526XPAR
VINCI05/04/2022FR00001254863 23788,5661AQEU
VINCI05/04/2022FR00001254863 83588,8280CEUX
VINCI05/04/2022FR00001254862 39089,1735TQEX
VINCI05/04/2022FR000012548665 63889,1219XPAR
VINCI06/04/2022FR00001254864 70186,5067AQEU
VINCI06/04/2022FR000012548610 92386,7003CEUX
VINCI06/04/2022FR00001254862 50186,5645TQEX
VINCI06/04/2022FR000012548659 37586,7800XPAR
VINCI07/04/2022FR00001254867 47787,7083AQEU
VINCI07/04/2022FR00001254869 33787,8576CEUX
VINCI07/04/2022FR00001254863 77787,7682TQEX
VINCI07/04/2022FR000012548657 40987,8253XPAR
VINCI08/04/2022FR00001254863 35288,0992AQEU
VINCI08/04/2022FR00001254867 46888,0152CEUX
VINCI08/04/2022FR00001254862 38088,1161TQEX
VINCI08/04/2022FR000012548656 30088,2887XPAR
      
  TOTAL362 00088,7080 

    II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions EXANE- du 04Apr-08 Apr 2022 vGB