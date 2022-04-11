Paris, April 11, 2022
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From April 04 to April 08, 2022
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 04 to April 08, 2022 :
- Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer’s name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|04/04/2022
|FR0000125486
|4 389
|92,3511
|AQEU
|VINCI
|04/04/2022
|FR0000125486
|7 925
|92,3307
|CEUX
|VINCI
|04/04/2022
|FR0000125486
|4 023
|92,4217
|TQEX
|VINCI
|04/04/2022
|FR0000125486
|45 563
|92,3526
|XPAR
|VINCI
|05/04/2022
|FR0000125486
|3 237
|88,5661
|AQEU
|VINCI
|05/04/2022
|FR0000125486
|3 835
|88,8280
|CEUX
|VINCI
|05/04/2022
|FR0000125486
|2 390
|89,1735
|TQEX
|VINCI
|05/04/2022
|FR0000125486
|65 638
|89,1219
|XPAR
|VINCI
|06/04/2022
|FR0000125486
|4 701
|86,5067
|AQEU
|VINCI
|06/04/2022
|FR0000125486
|10 923
|86,7003
|CEUX
|VINCI
|06/04/2022
|FR0000125486
|2 501
|86,5645
|TQEX
|VINCI
|06/04/2022
|FR0000125486
|59 375
|86,7800
|XPAR
|VINCI
|07/04/2022
|FR0000125486
|7 477
|87,7083
|AQEU
|VINCI
|07/04/2022
|FR0000125486
|9 337
|87,8576
|CEUX
|VINCI
|07/04/2022
|FR0000125486
|3 777
|87,7682
|TQEX
|VINCI
|07/04/2022
|FR0000125486
|57 409
|87,8253
|XPAR
|VINCI
|08/04/2022
|FR0000125486
|3 352
|88,0992
|AQEU
|VINCI
|08/04/2022
|FR0000125486
|7 468
|88,0152
|CEUX
|VINCI
|08/04/2022
|FR0000125486
|2 380
|88,1161
|TQEX
|VINCI
|08/04/2022
|FR0000125486
|56 300
|88,2887
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|362 000
|88,7080
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm
