The Original Hot Dog Factory Continues Strategic Growth

ATLANTA, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Original Hot Dog Factory is proud to announce three new locations in: Harrisburg, PA & Newnan & Douglasville, GA plus strategic concession relationships with The Atlanta Motor Speedway, The City of Atlanta & a major tourist attention to be named later.

Harrisburg, Pa located at 317 Market Street is owned by Hoson Green & Latoya Williams. Newnan, Ga is owned by sister/brother combo Edward & Genesis Bryant & Douglasville, Ga is owned by husband & wife team Darius & Courtney Alexander. Atlanta Motor Speedway is ran by Atlanta franchise partner Richard George and the City of Atlanta concessions are corporately ran.

The restaurant franchise now has 24 locations open - including seven in Atlanta, three in Philadelphia, two in New York and others in Columbus, Houston, Birmingham, Anniston, Charlotte, Memphis and New Jersey. Locations in Miami, Cleveland, Augusta, Athens, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Detroit and Phoenix are underway.

The Original Hot Dog Factory's menu consists of a wide range of selections including: specialty hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, french fries, onion rings, milkshakes, and related foods and beverages.

Owned by Dennis McKinley, The Original Hot Dog Factory has received national exposure as it has been featured on BRAVO's "Real Housewives of Atlanta" numerous times and has received numerous industry & local awards living up to its moniker "America's Best Hot Dog".

The Original Hot Dog Factory first opened in 2010 but was rebranded and revamped in 2015. The company has become a household name in Atlanta, Georgia, as being one of the city's top casual dining destinations.

"At the Original Hot Dog Factory, we offer a wide variety of mouthwatering hot dogs that will make you ask for more," says owner Dennis McKinley. "We are looking forward to sharing this deliciousness all over the country."

The company is currently offering franchise opportunities to qualified candidates throughout the United States. Qualified applicants who are awarded the opportunity to own and operate a franchise will be provided with an exceptional business model, extensive training, and consistent, ongoing support from senior management.

For more information visit www.TheOriginalHotDogFactory.com

PR: Lamont Johnson lamont@artdepartmentpr.com

Sales: Ericka Webb Franchise@TheOriginalHotDogFactory.com

Related Images











Image 1: The Original Hot Dog Factory





Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment