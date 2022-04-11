Promaxo Appoints Rob Korn as Global SVP Sales & Marketing

OAKLAND, Calif., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, announced today the appointment of Robert Korn as SVP Global Sales & Marketing. With more than 25 years of sales and marketing experience in the healthcare industry, Mr. Korn enhances the company’s current leadership team as the company accelerates into full commercialization on the global sales stage.



In his prior roles, Mr. Korn has built world-class sales and marketing organizations and driven the adoption of new innovative technologies that have impacted patient treatment paradigms. He most recently served as the SVP of Global Sales at Hyperfine and IMRIS. He also served in Executive Leadership positions at Medtronic and MRI Interventions.

“Rob’s experience with MRI technology as well as with newly-approved technologies was timely and relevant as we expand globally, including opening an office in Bruges, Belgium,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo. “With FDA approval just over a year ago and several high-profile acquisitions of the system by leading urology groups, we feel the addition of a sales & marketing leader like Rob will accelerate access to physicians and patients who will benefit from our patient-centric platform to treat cancers.”

“I am extremely excited to be joining the team at Promaxo to help accelerate the adoption of this physician office-based treatment solution for Prostate Cancer. Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers among men, and we believe we can enhance the quality of care with our technology,” said Mr. Korn.

Mr. Korn is a graduate of The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio.

The search was handled by Paula Rutledge, Founder of Legacy MedSearch.

About Promaxo, Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

