Event Education Leader ELI to Host Innovation & Engagement Summit

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, the Event Leadership Institute, a premier provider of professional development and education for event industry professionals, is hosting its first Innovation & Engagement Summit. This half-day virtual event will feature A-list industry leaders and speakers focusing on the future of the event industry by showcasing innovative technologies and strategies to promote engagement at events. A topic of the utmost relevance and importance for event professionals globally, the Innovation & Engagement Summit is a can't-miss experience to set individuals up to make their next move, the right move.

Providing insight on future trends, cutting-edge event technologies, and engagement tools, attendees will leave with valuable knowledge to incorporate into their organization's events and for their clients. This ground-breaking Innovation & Engagement Summit will also focus on the science of audience engagement, discussing capabilities that allow people worldwide to continue to meet, do business, and meaningfully connect - no matter where they are.

Featured sessions include:

Hot or Hype? NFTs, Smart Glasses, Facial Recognition, Blockchain, Metaverse & More: Dissecting the Latest Innovations & Their Implications for Events

Holograms & Virtual Stages: Alternative Ways to Present Remote Speakers

Using Empathy Mapping to Understand Audience Behavior & Customize Engagement

The Metaverse Deconstructed: Event Applications & Best Practices

Reinventing Your Signature Event: An Innovation Methodology Blueprint

Speakers include: Marco Giberti, CoAuthor of Reinventing Live, Danny Stefanic of MootUp, Dahlia El Gazaar from DAHLIA+Agency, Will Curran, DES from Endless Events, Brandt Krueger from Event Leadership Institute, Larry O'Reilly from ARHT Media, and Beth Surmont from 360 Live. The full lineup can be found here.

"The Event Leadership Institute has carefully curated topics and speakers for our first Innovation & Engagement Summit to bring cutting-edge and future-forward technologies and solutions to event professionals. We recognize that the industry is at the precipice of evolving yet again to create event environments that are both innovative and engaging, whether experienced in-person or through our devices. As a result, planners are looking for what's new and different to elevate their events - and we've pulled together some of the best speakers and innovators in the business to provide their insights and perspectives," says Howard Givner, Founder & CEO of the Event Leadership Institute.

This ground-breaking ELI event is being held in partnership with Meeting Professionals International, with support from production partner Redstone Agency, platform provider Hubilo, and exclusive media provider Smart Meetings.

To register and learn more about ELI's Innovation & Engagement Summit, visit https://eli4.me/ELISummit.

