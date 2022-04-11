SportsCast Storylines: An NFT Collection. The Zeb Noland Story.

Available Exclusively on SportsCast.net

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — SportsCast.net is pleased to announce the release of its premiere SportsCast Storylines NFT, an amazing sports saga shared straight from an amazing athlete. The riveting events and crunch-time transformation from graduate assistant coach to NCAA Division 1 quarterback are chronicled, packaged, and preserved as highly collectible NFT exclusively on SportsCast.net. Injury and necessity thrust coach Zeb Noland into the hot seat as starting QB for the South Carolina Gamecocks and he answered the challenge by throwing four touchdowns in the season opening win. Zeb Noland has since amassed a zealous following of college football enthusiasts and sports fans across the nation. This is one of many more to come of remarkable storylines of college football heroics and compelling sports sagas available only on SportsCast.net

Transforming sports media collectibles, SportsCast.net fuses unique athlete-generated content with original artwork digital collectible cards that contain exclusive access to digital experiences that can never be replicated. SportsCast’s digital cards are specially encoded to provide personal access to select SportsCast episodes that showcase accomplished athletes sharing stories of challenge, defeat, tenacity, and triumph. Amazing stories, revealing interviews, and intimate experiences personally narrated by some of the world’s most interesting and compelling athletes on SportsCast episodes. With more in the queue, the Zeb Noland Story is SportsCast’s premiere release.

Zeb Noland’s story of grit and determination has attracted legions of college football fans. Starting as a red shirt freshman at Iowa State in 2016, he played in four contests in 2017 and saw further action in 2018. At the conclusion of the season, Noland transferred to North Dakota State as a redshirt junior and made eight appearances in 2019 as North Dakota State went on to win the FCS National Championship that season. The next year, he ascended to the starting role, leading the team in total offense and finished with a 5-2 record as a starter. He departed the program in 2021 and took a Power Five coaching job as a Graduate Assistant Coach at South Carolina. That’s when the story gets beyond interesting, as Zeb was called into action when a series of injuries created the urgent need for an experienced signal caller.

This five-part series follows “The Colonel’s” journey from high school to starting quarterback.

“I am excited to share my story, as it speaks to the character instilled in me from my family, friends and fans,” said Zeb Noland. “Persevere through challenges and maximize opportunities when they come. This is what I am about.”

To learn more about Zeb and his extraordinary story, please visit https://sportscast.net/store

The breakdown of each exciting edition:

Zeb Noland – White Edition: The Early Years

Zeb Noland – Pink Edition: The Trey Lance Influence

Zeb Noland – Orange Edition: A Spring Season to End a College Career?

Zeb Noland – Prizm Edition: The Transition from Grad Assistant Coach to Starting Quarterback

Zeb Noland – Gold Edition: The Full Journey

Look for more SportsCast NFT drops, including SportsCast 1x1 with Eddie George featuring Jerome Bettis.

Visit sizzle real here: Behind the Lines

About SportsCast

SportsCast is transforming sports media collectibles. We’re combining athlete-driven content with the power of NFTs to give you exclusive access to amazing stories from current players, legends and future stars. For more information, please visit www.SportsCast.net

