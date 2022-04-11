TPC Group Announces Extension to Forbearance Agreement

HOUSTON, Texas, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously disclosed, TPC Group (the “Company”) is in ongoing, constructive discussions with a group representing approximately 90% and approximately 80% of the Company’s two series of senior secured notes (the “notes”) (the “Ad Hoc Group”), respectively, as well as other economic stakeholders, and that the Ad Hoc Group agreed to forbear from exercising remedies relating to the default caused by the failure to make the February 2, 2022 interest payments on the notes.



The Ad Hoc Group and the Company have agreed to extend the forbearance agreement through and including May 23, 2022. This additional period will allow TPC Group to continue engaging in constructive discussions with the aim of strengthening the Company’s capital structure and positioning the Company to be a stronger, more competitive business.

Throughout these discussions and the forbearance period, TPC Group will continue to operate as usual, maintaining its vital focus on EHSS performance, reliable and safe operations and providing customers and vendors with the highest quality products and services.

TPC Group has a more than 75-year operating history as a leader in North America across all of its product lines and as the largest independent processor of crude C4. TPC Group is a recognized global leader in producing value-added products and raw materials such as C4 hydrocarbons. Furthermore, TPC Group provides critical infrastructure and logistics services to petrochemical operators along the Gulf Coast.

The Company is advised by Moelis & Company LLC, Baker Botts L.L.P., Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, and FTI Consulting, Inc. The Ad Hoc Group is advised by Paul Hastings LLP and Evercore.

About TPC Group

