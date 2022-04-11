Create Special Memories this Easter Over Slow-Smoked Meats From Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

DALLAS, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easter is the perfect time to gather with family and friends, which is why Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is taking the stress out of cooking this year and providing Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ for gatherings of any size. Explore some perfect meal ideas with Dickey’s Barbecue to ensure you have a memorable and happy Easter this year!

Dickey’s restaurants will be open on Easter, ready to serve guests through dine-in, carryout, curbside or contactless delivery. The perfect holiday meal, guests can enjoy the world’s largest barbecue concept’s Big Yellow Box options at home (each feed 10-12 people):

Pulled Pork Party Pack ($85) – 4 pounds of pulled pork, large cabbage slaw, large barbecue beans, large potato salad, 12 buttery rolls, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

– 4 pounds of pulled pork, large cabbage slaw, large barbecue beans, large potato salad, 12 buttery rolls, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce. Classic Sandwich Party Pack ($99) – 12 Classic Sandwiches, large Caesar salad, large potato salad, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

– 12 Classic Sandwiches, large Caesar salad, large potato salad, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce. Original Party Pack ($110) – 2 pounds of brisket, 2 pounds of pulled pork, large cabbage slaw, large potato salad, large barbecue beans, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

– 2 pounds of brisket, 2 pounds of pulled pork, large cabbage slaw, large potato salad, large barbecue beans, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce. Wings and Ribs Party Pack ($115) – 18 ribs, 24 wings with choice of sauce, large mac & cheese, large cabbage slaw, 12 buttery rolls, Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce and ranch dressing.

– 18 ribs, 24 wings with choice of sauce, large mac & cheese, large cabbage slaw, 12 buttery rolls, Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce and ranch dressing. Texas Brisket Party Pack ($155) – 4 pounds of brisket, choice of three large sides, 12 buttery rolls, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

Dickey’s is also offering meats by the pound on the holiday so barbecue lovers can conveniently share their favorite slow-smoked meats with their loved ones.

“Easter is a special holiday full of hope, joy and love,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We want folks to be able to fully enjoy their Easter celebration by focusing more on their guests and less on lunch preparation. Dickey’s offers several savory options that are perfect for groups of any size, so let us take over the cooking and give you a slow-smoked, Texas-style meal you won’t forget.”

Don’t forget Dickey’s Catering is also available for your Easter family meals. Call Dickey’s catering experts at 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) or request a quote on dickeys.com to discover the variety of catering options.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

