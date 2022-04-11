Naot Footwear Walks The Runway at Kornit Fashion Week In Tel Aviv 2022

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naot Footwear, a brand with Israeli roots and a sustainable footprint, is proud to share fashions that debuted at Kornit Fashion Week in Tel Aviv on Saturday, April 3, 2022. Kornit is well known as the Fashion Week that brings together designers who represent a movement focused on amplifying beauty and creating an environment where people feel comfortable.



Collaborating with both up-and-coming and veteran designers, Naot’s runway show saw stand-out themes of freedom, color, and joy. New pastel hues with bright, contrasting soles in orange, purple and green debuted on the brand’s iconic sandal designs. The color combinations make the collection’s classic and most loved silhouettes eye-catching and attention-grabbing.

"Every day I choose which shoes to slip my feet into with the expectation of feeling comfortable with who I am and what it conveys,” said Hagit Ronen Tenenbaum, Naot’s Chief Designer. “It involves a lot of emotion and I love to create shoes that will make people feel good."

Santa Barbara, Naot’s celebrity-loved classic sandal, received an upgrade to walk the runway with unique leathers and bold hues. Naot designers continue to find fresh and exciting ways to keep the 50-year-old style relevant, while maintaining the comfort of the soft and luxurious cork and latex footbed that has kept consumers raving for decades.

In addition to staples with a new twist, Naot debuted two new collections during Kornit Fashion Week . Inspired by the world of athletic and yoga wear, the Athena Collection features a two-layer sole with a soft and springy upper layer and a lower layer made of thin and strong rubber as a protective layer and includes an ergometric and supportive cushion pad covered with quality leather.

For the minimalist, Daydream is a collection that is quiet, luxurious, uniquely clean, with a natural aesthetic. The shoes are made of soft leather with a pleasant, soft, and luxurious airy sponge lining featuring a supportive and comfortable cork pad covered in quality leather.

You can Shop the Kornit Runway looks at Naot.com and see exciting footage behind the fashion show curtain on Naot’s YouTube channel.

About Naot Footwear

Naot is passionate about creating a better world by making people feel comfortable. Crafted by hand in Israel through the combined efforts of people from different cultures and backgrounds, Naot shoes are ethically made using sustainable methods with materials of the highest quality. Fine Italian leathers and our signature insoles combined with advanced designs, make for an unparalleled combination of quality, fashion and comfort.

Naot’s uniquely engineered insoles are made of natural cork and latex and lined with a supple suede lining, creating a flexible and shock absorbing base of superior support that is designed to replicate the shape of one’s foot, much like a footprint left behind in the sand. To shop Naot products, visit www.naot.com .

