MEDIA RELEASE - Policy Experts React To Federal Budget 2022

Ottawa, Canada, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April 11, 2022 (Ottawa) – The latest federal budget recognizes the need to invest in key areas that are essential to Canada’s future prosperity and climate action. This includes the investment tax credit for Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS), investments to decarbonize vehicles on the road and support for Indigenous climate leadership.



The Public Policy Forum notes that these budget commitments are consistent with the recommendations made in PPF’s two latest reports, published in March 2022: A Leadership Blueprint for Canada’s Net-Zero Energy Transition and Accelerating Growth in Carbon Management .



“Canada faces unique challenges and opportunities if it is to achieve its climate change objectives of a 40 to 45 per cent reduction in GHG emissions by 2030,” says Edward Greenspon, PPF’s President and CEO. “At the heart of successful strategy is a public-private partnership in pursuit of the common goal of a net-zero future. This includes a focus on strong economy, national unity and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.”



The Leadership Blueprint, which grew out of PPF’s two-and-a-half-year-old Energy Future Forum, concluded that an aggressive decarbonization strategy represents the most pragmatic route to net zero. It would include a cap on absolute emissions and a robust public-private investment partnership in decarbonizing oil and gas production in addition to predictable, long-term carbon pricing and other policies. The Blueprint warns against Canadian energy supplies being phased out before demand for them goes down. Failing to move in tandem with demand means risking price spikes at home and rewarding other suppliers with less commitment to climate action and even democratic values.

