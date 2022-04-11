Henrik Ekelund proposed as new Chairman of BTS Group

English Swedish

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, April 11, 2022

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS Group AB (publ) A unanimous Nomination Committee of BTS Group proposes Henrik Ekelund - the company's founder and long-time CEO - as the new chairman of the company's board of directors. In addition, Henrik Ekelund will also assist BTS with advice focused on special growth projects.



Reinhold Geijer has been Chairman of the Board since 2016. During these six years, BTS's share price has more than fivefolded. The Nomination Committee proposes that Reinhold remains on the Board of Directors.

"The change of chairman creates continuity and is a guarantee of a maintained winning corporate culture," said Reinhold Geijer, Chairman of BTS Group.

The nomination committee's entire proposal will be presented in the notice to the annual general meeting.

Nomination Committee BTS Group

For more information, please contact:

Anders Dahl

dalledulsing@me.com

+46-73 540 2449

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with about 1,100 professionals in 34 offices located on six continents. For over 30 years, we’ve been partnering with our clients to enable strategy execution. At BTS, we believe that success comes from people understanding how their daily work impacts business results, so we provide the skills, tools, and knowledge your people need to take the right action at the right moment.

We are experts in behavior change and care deeply about both delivering results for our clients and ensuring that their people do the best work of their lives. Our engagements range from embedded multi-year transformation projects to brief, targeted capability development.

It’s strategy made personal.

Our primary practice areas include Change and transformation, Leadership development and Sales and marketing. In support of offerings from our primary practice areas, we have centers of excellence in Assessments for talent selection and development, Business acumen and innovation skill-building and Coaching as a practical tool to shift mindsets and turn strategy into action.

We’ve partnered with over 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business: Salesforce, SAP, Abbott, Tetra Pak, EY, Tencent, Vale, and BHP.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

Attachment