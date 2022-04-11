Boca Raton, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boca Raton, Florida -

'Find Addiction Rehabs', a nationwide resource for alcohol and drug addiction rehab centers, as well as information on addiction across all topic matters, has published further new resources on its website that might interest those looking for addiction treatment and who would like to know more about insurance coverage for rehab.

Firstly, the dedicated addiction treatment experts at Find Addiction Rehabs have put together an exhaustive resource for finding rehabs that accept TriCare insurance. TriCare insurance, previously known as the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Uniformed Services, is known for supporting health care schemes for retired and active military service soldiers as well as their families. TriCare insurance is a part of the initiative by the United States Department of Defense Military Health System to cover insurance for people serving the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force Coast Guard, Public Health Service, Navy, and Commission Core of the Atmospheric Association and National Oceanic.

TriCare insurance covers rehab for alcohol and drug addiction depending on individual needs and health plans. Some rehabs accept TriCare insurance for addiction detox, residential care, as well as some longer-lasting aftercare offerings. It is a boon for those who are eligible for it as a significant portion of veterans who have served active duty are diagnosed with mental health challenges such as PTSD. TriCare insurance may cover up to 100% of treatment costs at top facilities nationwide, including luxury treatment. Most importantly, coverage under TriCare insurance can be confirmed with a quick, confidential phone call to Find Addiction Rehabs’ dedicated representatives.

Next, the Find Addiction Rehabs team has also published an extensive article on EAP program rehab coverage. EAPs (Employee Assistance Programs) connect employees to services that can help them deal with personal issues, concerns about mental health, trauma-related issues, grief, violence in the workplace, or Substance Use Disorders (SUDs) that are interfering with their work performance. Employees can also seek confidential assistance from an EAP. EAP drug programs are programs that assist employees in overcoming substance abuse by implementing drug-free workplace regulations.

The center’s guide on EAPs talks about topics such as the benefits of using an EAP for Substance Use Disorders, answers the question of whether EAP programs are confidential, the considerations and limitations of using an EAP, how to find residential treatment options with the employer’s insurance, how to use FMLA (Family Medical Leave of Absence Act) for job protection while treatment, summarizes major US employers’ programs such as those at Tesla, Walmart, and Amazon, and presents more such relevant information to readers in the form of an FAQ.

Finally, Find Addiction Rehabs has also posted a new resource on hard-to-find BCBS rehabs that cover methadone detox. In the article, the center’s knowledgeable staff guides readers on how to locate methadone detoxification across America, quickly. The article also answers questions such as whether Blue Cross Blue Shield covers addiction treatment, what types of addiction treatment programs are covered, what kind of detoxification treatments are covered, what kind of inpatient treatments are available, what kind of outpatient treatments are available for methadone, how to maintain sober living after methadone detox, how to verify BCBS coverage for rehab, what are the types and tiers of Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, what is the extent of methadone coverage with Blue Cross Blue Shield, what medications are used to assist with methadone detox, how to minimize out-of-pocket costs for methadone detox, whether Blue Cross Blue Shield covers inpatient methadone treatment, will Blue Cross Blue Shield assist with aftercare expenses, and many more.

Find Addiction Rehabs in encouraging interested parties and those looking for the top addiction treatment options in the United States to call its hotline at any time for assistance. Find Addiction Rehabs serves its mission by providing the information for a large selection of treatment centers that offer the full continuum of addiction care including detox centers, residential treatment facilities, PHP rehabs, intensive outpatient programs, and outpatient programs.

Find Addiction Rehabs can be contacted at the phone number (877) 941-2705 at any time of day or night.

