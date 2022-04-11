Slalom named a 2022 Fortune® 100 Best Companies to Work For®

SEATTLE, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, a global consulting firm that helps people and organizations dream bigger, move faster, and build better tomorrows for all, has been recognized by Great Place to Work® and Fortune® magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For ®, for the seventh straight year. Slalom earned the #45 spot on the list.



The 100 Best Companies to Work For® award is based on analysis of survey responses from those who know Slalom best—our people.



“At Slalom, our people come first, and our vision, purpose, and core values guide our way of being as a company and how we work,” said Lucy Hur, Chief People Officer. “We value each person’s uniqueness and encourage our team members to be their authentic selves, nurturing a culture of belonging and inclusion. We aspire for each person to love their work and life.”

Great Place to Work® is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.



“The companies on this year’s Best Companies list showed their utmost commitment to make their ‘place’ equitable, safe, and productive,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “Their people responded that genuine care demonstrated through trust, inclusion, purpose, and meaningful flexibility goes beyond surface-level perks and is a model for the market to follow.”

About Slalom



Slalom is a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 41 markets around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 12,500 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For seven years running and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.​



About the Fortune® 100 Best Companies to Work For ®



Great Place to Work® selected the Fortune® 100 Best by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 4.5 million US employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations that have at least 1,000 US employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions with the Great Place to Work Trust™ Index survey.

From Fortune ©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Slalom.

About Great Place to Work®



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com

