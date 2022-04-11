WPI’s Master of Science in Data Science Online Program Equips Students to Derive Innovative Solutions From the Power of Data

Worcester, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worcester, Massachusetts -

According to the Institute, the online program prepares students to obtain new insights through data science and articulate these findings into solutions that impact our lives, our work, and the world around us. Data Science is one of the world’s fastest growing careers.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s Master of Science in Data Science Online program begins with a foundational track to support those who need to build on their existing math and programming experience in order to succeed in the program. Students then choose from two specializations, Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning or Big Data Analytics, both of which have excellent career prospects.

Given the demand in this field, Worcester Polytechnic Institute has announced updates to its Master of Science in Data Science Online program, expanding the customization options for students to better prepare for a career in data science. The program helps students transitioning from other career fields with some relevant work experience with its built-in bridge foundations courses to ensure base knowledge of programming concepts, data structures, algorithms, and math for data science. For those students with enough knowledge and/or experience, those courses can be bypassed and the student can utilize two additional elective courses focusing on AI & Machine Learning, Big Data Analytics & Management, Computing Systems, Cybersecurity, and Business Intelligence to achieve their own personal and professional goals.

The Master of Science in Data Science Online degree helps to train and prepare students for the future, which many believe will rely on the growth of the two program specializations, AI & Machine Learning and Big Data Analytics. From industries including business, healthcare, and even engineering, data science graduates can go on to become database administrators, business analysts, data engineers, and more. These data science roles are essential in maintaining and improving databases, creating models to empower leaders to make informed decisions, and gathering information about a company’s practices and systems across a variety of fields.

In addition to helping develop technical proficiency, the institute’s interdisciplinary and project-based approach to education also helps develop storytelling and interpersonal skills, both of which are essential for career growth. Students also graduate with an increased likelihood to earn above the median starting salary within three years of post-graduate work experience: U.S. News and World Reports has ranked the institute as the #5 National Universities Where Grads are Paid Well in 2022.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s dedication to Data Science is evident from the commitment to the connection and outreach initiatives like the Women in Data Science Conference, for which the institute has collaborated with Stanford University for 5 years in a row to host a conference location in Central Massachusetts at WPI. The event provides an opportunity to connect with others in the Data Science field and learn about, and be inspired by, the latest and trending data science-related research and applications

Readers can learn more about Worcester Polytechnic Institute's Master of Science in Data Science Online degree program by visiting https://onlinestemprograms.wpi.edu/programs/online-data-science-masters

About Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) Located in Worcester, Massachusetts, WPI offers online programs like the Master of Science in Data Science. Through an interdisciplinary approach, the core foundation of data science courses, and in-demand specializations, WPI’s program prepares students to gain fresh insights from data and effectively relay the significance of their findings. Students in the Master of Science in Data Science online program learn how to offer concrete, creative solutions and deliver impactful ideas shaped by data. In addition to developing interpersonal skills, graduates gain technical mastery such as database management and analysis techniques.

