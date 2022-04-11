Proactive news headlines including Milestone Scientific, Trust Stamp, Argentina Lithium & Energy, SoLVBL Solutions, AIM ImmunoTech and Blue Sky Uranium

New York , April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Thor Explorations could beat its annual production guidance at Segilola, Canaccord Genuity says as new operational figures released click here
- Cloud DX inks new chronic care management contract with primary care clinic in Pennsylvania click here
- AIM ImmunoTech reports positive data from Phase 2a study evaluating Ampligen as part of a regimen treating colorectal cancer that has spread to the liver click here
- Empower Clinics set for ribbon cutting and open house when it opens eighth TMC clinic in Greater Toronto area click here
- Context Therapeutics reveals “encouraging” preclinical data from two cancer-treating pipeline programs click here
- SoLVBL Solutions announces the appointment of Jim Slinowsky as director of product development click here
- DGTL Holdings taps new CFO; announces forgiveness of COVID-19 relief loans click here
- Star Royalties subsidiary Green Star Royalties expands carbon credit partnership four-fold with Blue Source LLC by four fold click here
- Milestone Scientific begins sales of its CompuFlo Epidural and CathCheck Verification System disposables to premier US hospital click here
- District Metals commences drilling at its Tomtebo property in Sweden’s Bergslagen Mining District click here
- Emmaus Life Sciences launches full-service telehealth solution with online access to sickle cell treatment Endari click here
- Adastra announces submission of Medical Sales License application click here
- Blue Sky Uranium resumes exploration drilling at targets near its Ivana deposit in Argentina click here
- Argentina Lithium & Energy enters into option agreement to earn 100% interest in Salar de Antofalla mine concessions click here
- Tiidal Gaming announces uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market under ticker symbol TIIDF click here
- Kovo HealthTech on growth fast-track helping US healthcare providers streamline digital medical billing click here
- Electra Battery remains on schedule to commission North America's only cobalt sulfate refinery in December 2022 click here
- enCore Energy highlights potential to expand Rosita South resource in Texas after latest drilling click here
- Thor Explorations says Segilola Gold Mine in Nigeria continued operating at a steady state in March 2022 click here
- Xigem provides update on Cylix Data subsidiary and status of other strategic initiatives click here
- Trust Stamp announces winners of Trusted Rwanda Hackathon click here
