Educators need a boost, here's how to bless the ones in your life

Cincinnati, Ohio, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than half of our educators are thinking about leaving their jobs earlier than planned, according to a National Education Association survey, and research shows more than one-third of educators have considered leaving their jobs in the past year. Who can blame them after the past two years of on-and-off virtual learning, shifts in mental health of the students they serve, and learning gaps created by the pandemic? Through all of that, these educators have continued to work hard to teach, support, and care for their students. They deserve the biggest thank you we can give!

One way to help the educators in your life get at least some of the encouragement and support they need is to participate in Thank Our Educators week and nominate them to receive encouragement at crossroads.net/educators. And if you’re an educator yourself, please add your name to the list! No strings attached, registered educators across the country will receive prayers, encouragement and gifts to give them a boost.

“Our educators have historically been the unsung heroes of our society, especially during the past few years,” Crossroads Online Church Mobilization Director Victor Martinez said. “It breaks our hearts that so many are so discouraged and even considering leaving the profession. This would be devastating to our country and to our future generations. We hope that our educators will feel our deep love and sincere appreciation for all the hard work they continue to do through this initiative.”

