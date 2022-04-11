AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2022

| Source: Association of Equipment Manufacturers Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

MILWAUKEE, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 March YTD - MarchBeginning
Inventory
 20222021%Chg 20222021%ChgMar 2022
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP16,99622,823-25.5 39,11343,848-10.858,758
 40 < 100 HP5,5356,447-14.1 13,66714,511-5.818,030
 100+ HP1,9851,8557.0 4,9664,39613.05,916
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors24,51631,125-21.2 57,74662,755-8.082,704
4WD Farm Tractors199203-2.0 596600-0.7284
Total Farm Tractors24,71531,328-21.1 58,34263,355-7.982,988
Self-Prop Combines343382-10.2 748926-19.2595
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers