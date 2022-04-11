AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2022

MILWAUKEE, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

March YTD - March Beginning

Inventory 2022 2021 %Chg 2022 2021 %Chg Mar 2022 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 16,996 22,823 -25.5 39,113 43,848 -10.8 58,758 40 < 100 HP 5,535 6,447 -14.1 13,667 14,511 -5.8 18,030 100+ HP 1,985 1,855 7.0 4,966 4,396 13.0 5,916 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 24,516 31,125 -21.2 57,746 62,755 -8.0 82,704 4WD Farm Tractors 199 203 -2.0 596 600 -0.7 284 Total Farm Tractors 24,715 31,328 -21.1 58,342 63,355 -7.9 82,988 Self-Prop Combines 343 382 -10.2 748 926 -19.2 595

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

