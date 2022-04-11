Vertex wins U.S. Navy contract valued up to $850 million

MADISON, Miss., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vertex Company was awarded a U.S. Navy contract valued up to $850 million to support test aircraft for the U.S Navy. Vertex will provide aircraft maintenance to the Naval Test Wing Atlantic, known as NTWL, which has five squadrons comprising of a range of fixed-wing, rotary and unmanned aircraft. The aircraft supported by this contract perform a variety of test and evaluation missions and the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School.

“Vertex looks forward to working closely with Naval Test Wing Atlantic to maintain the aircraft used to test and evaluate emerging capabilities for the naval aviation community,” said Navy Test Pilot School graduate Ed Boyington, President and CEO of The Vertex Company.

Under the new contract, The Vertex Company will provide organizational level, known as O-level, maintenance to rapidly repair and maintain aircraft to meet testing needs. Vertex will also provide a limited amount of specialized “intermediate-level” and “depot-level” maintenance.

“Vertex Aerospace and Defense Services provides quality maintenance that helps the U.S. Military realize high operational availability of aircraft,” said Richard “Vinny” Caputo, President of Aerospace and Defense Services at The Vertex Company. “We provide the know-how to make timely maintenance decisions that deliver high levels of readiness.”

Most of the work is expected to occur in Patuxent River, Maryland. The new contract has a period of performance of one year with six, one-year options.

ABOUT THE VERTEX COMPANY

The Vertex Company provides vertically integrated turnkey lifecycle support from concept definition, to engineering and manufacturing, through end-of-life support of complex systems. Our offerings include all levels of aviation maintenance, worldwide contractor logistics support, systems engineering and integration, specialized onsite mission execution, high consequence training programs, and integrated supply-chain solutions. With more than 125 locations worldwide, the Mississippi-based company offers integrated solutions for defense and commercial customers. Over our 50-year history, we have perfected the balance of cost, schedule, and performance to offer high-quality solutions that consistently exceed customer requirements. Information about The Vertex Company can be found at www.vtxco.com.