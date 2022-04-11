Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Names Vice President of Compliance

Ft. Myers, Florida, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) announces that Tonja A. Wise, MHA, CHC, CHPC, CCS has joined its senior management team as Vice President of Compliance. Wise will play a key role in initiatives to further strengthen FCS’s culture of ethical behavior and compliance.

Tonja is an experienced compliance and ethics leader who has held increasingly responsible compliance leadership positions with a number of leading health care companies, including Kaiser Permanente and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Most recently, Wise served as Corporate Director of Compliance, Regulatory and Reimbursement for Sharp Health Care in San Diego, California, where she built and led the corporate compliance program with specific focus on revenue cycle, revenue integrity and coding. She oversaw the teams responsible for maintaining compliance with federal and state regulations, and oversight of all Medicare, Medicaid and commercial payor compliance. Wise played a lead role in strategic planning as well as efforts to drive regulatory change management.

FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker said, “Compliance and ethics are critical to ensuring safe, high-quality patient care. We are delighted to welcome Tonja to FCS. Her expertise and enthusiasm will further enhance our compliance program.”

A Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, Wise is Certified in Health Care Compliance and Health Care Privacy Compliance from the Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA). She holds a bachelor’s degree in Health Administration with a specialty in Compliance and Ethics from St. Petersburg College, and a master’s in Health Administration from the University of La Verne and is currently pursuing a Juris Doctorate at the University of La Verne College of Law.

Read her full bio here: FLCancer.com/staff/tonja-a-wise/

