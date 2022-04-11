Kingsland, New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodGuyNews reports on the Top 2021 Power of Diversity: Asian Leaders in America. We speak to one leader, Mohammed Ali Rashid.

Mohammed Ali Rashid is a broker and owner of Kingsland properties in New York. His work focuses on developing relationships with clients and providing them with the best possible service. In addition to his work in real estate, Ali Rashid is also active in philanthropic endeavors. He has served on the board of directors for several organizations, including the American Pakistani Advocacy Group (APAG) and the Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN).

Under the leadership of Mohammed Ali Rashid, the American Pakistani Advocacy Group has amplified resources accessible to New York's Pakistani Americans during these unprecedented times. For example, the group has successfully delivered over 10,000 grocery packages in its COVID-19 food drive. In addition to philanthropic activities, Mr. Ali Rashid is also a successful broker and owner of Kingsland properties in New York.





For Mohammed Ali Rashid It’s All About Making a Difference and now he’s in position to make a difference for Asian Americans and immigrants coming to America.





"I am extremely humbled to be included in this list of leaders," said Mr. Rashid when asked about the recognition. "It is an honor to be able to give back and help those in need, especially during these difficult times. I look forward to continuing working with my team to make a positive impact in our community."





About Power of Diversity: Asian 100 Leaders in America

The Power of Diversity: Asian 100 Leaders in America list is compiled annually by the Asian American Council and recognizes leaders who have made significant contributions to their respective fields. For more information, please visit Asian American Council.







About Mohammed Ali Rashid

Mohammed Ali Rashid is a Pakistani American community leader and philanthropist based in New York. He is the founder and president of the American Pakistani Advocacy Group, a nonprofit organization that works to empower Pakistani Americans through civic engagement and leadership development. In addition to his work with the APAG, Mr. Rashid is also a successful broker and owner of Kingsland properties in New York.





Early Life and Education

Mr. Rashid was born in Karachi, Pakistan, and immigrated to the United States with his family at a young age. He grew up in Queens, New York, and attended Stony Brook University, earning a degree in Business Administration.





Philanthropy

As president of the American Pakistani Advocacy Group, Mr. Rashid has been at the forefront of several philanthropic initiatives aimed at helping those in need. Under his leadership, the APAG delivered over COVID-19 food drive and amplified resources accessible to New York's Pakistani Americans.





Leadership

In addition to his work with the APAG, Mr. Rashid is also a successful broker and owner of Kingsland properties in New York. He is a member of the Real Estate Board of New York and the National Association of Realtors.





Awards and Recognition

Mr. Rashid has been recognized for his work in the community with several awards, including the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, the Stony Brook University Alumni Achievement Award, and most recently, the Top 2021 Power of Diversity: Asian 100 Leaders in America.





Future Plans

Mr. Rashid plans to continue his work with the American Pakistani Advocacy Group and expand its reach to help more Pakistani Americans. He also plans to continue his work in real estate and philanthropy. He is currently working on a book about his experiences as a Pakistani American community leader and philanthropist.





Noticeable Projects





The American Pakistani Advocacy Group's COVID-19 food drive delivered grocery packages to families in need.





The launch of the APAG's leadership development program provides Pakistani Americans with the skills and resources needed to succeed in civic engagement and leadership roles.





- The expansion of Kingsland properties, Mr. Rashid's successful real estate brokerage firm in New York.