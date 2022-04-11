Brentwood, TN, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Dermatology, a BayPine portfolio company, expands its Illinois presence with the acquisition of Dermatology Physicians Group in Chicago.

Pinnacle Dermatology has expanded its large Illinois network with its recent acquisition of Dermatology Physicians Group in the Bucktown neighborhood of Chicago. The acquisition provides Pinnacle Dermatology with its sixteenth clinic in Illinois – its second in Chicago – and is a great next step in furthering Pinnacle Dermatology’s commitment to serving the residents of the urban and suburban Chicago, Illinois market.

“We welcome the patients and staff of Dermatology Physicians Group to the Pinnacle Dermatology group of practices,” said Chad A. Eckes, CEO, Pinnacle Dermatology. “Our goal is to serve diverse populations by providing the highest quality of dermatologic care, and we are excited to partner with Dr. Stephen Carter and Dr. John Fox to make this a reality. The addition of their high-quality practice in Chicago is a key addition to our Illinois footprint, and furthers our mission to provide the highest standards in population skin health management nationally. Dr. Fox previously worked in our New Lenox practice, and we are thrilled to welcome him back to the Pinnacle Dermatology family.”

“I am excited to have our practice join Pinnacle Dermatology, a national leader in skin care,” said Dr. Carter of Dermatology Physicians Group. “Pinnacle Dermatology has offered us what we really need – access to resources to help run the business and the ability to put even more focus on providing the highest quality, patient-centered dermatologic care. It is really the best scenario for us and our patients.” Said Dr. Fox, “I am fortunate to partner once again with Pinnacle Dermatology, a cutting-edge dermatology platform that not only aligns with our core beliefs, but one that executes them at an impressively high level.”

This integration is yet another step in Pinnacle Dermatology’s strategy to build a strong dermatology practice operating in multiple geographic markets across the U.S. Pinnacle provides a preeminent patient experience in comprehensive and compassionate skin care and has expanded services throughout the region with offices whose values and standard practices are aligned with this mission. Responsive and passionate patient care, including same-day appointments, patient education and a commitment to provide screening for the early detection of skin cancer are central to this practice.

Pinnacle Dermatology will continue serving the patients of Dermatology Physicians Group at its current location, and medical insurance coverage will remain the same. To schedule an appointment, call Dermatology Physicians Group at (773) 938-8128.

About Pinnacle Dermatology, LLC

At Pinnacle Dermatology we are united in our purpose: to educate, protect and care for your skin. We’re committed to bringing you the very best in comprehensive skin care so you can achieve a confident, healthier, and more beautiful you. If you are looking for extraordinary medical and cosmetic dermatology services, let us show you what is possible. www.pinnacleskin.com.