THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR ROCKFORD MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY IS NAMED ONE OF THE 2022 BEST PLACES TO WORK IN ILLINOIS

Rockford, Illinois, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROCKFORD, Illinois – Rockford Mutual Insurance Company (RMIC) was recently named as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Illinois. This awards program began in 2006, promoted by The Daily Herald Business Ledger in partnership with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, MRA-The Management Association, the Small Business Advocacy Council and Best Companies Group.

This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. The 2022 Best Places to Work in Illinois list contains three categories: small employers (15-99 U.S. employees), medium employers (100-499 U.S. employees), and large employers (500 or more U.S. employees). RMIC has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Illinois in the small category.

Statewide, companies entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Illinois. Approximately 25% of the total valuation is based on workplace policies, practices and demographics; while 75% of the total valuation is based off of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Illinois, analyzing the data and using their expertise to determine the final rankings.

“It’s very rewarding to have earned this recognition for a third consecutive year” said Kent Shantz, President & CEO of RMIC, “We place great value in our associates, and strive to make them feel safe, appreciated, respected, challenged and motivated. Rockford Mutual is reaching new heights thanks to the hard work and commitment our people put in day after day, and I could not be more grateful to be a part of it.”

RMIC will be recognized and honored at the Best Places to Work in Illinois awards ceremony coordinated by The Daily Herald Suburban Business on Wednesday, May 11. The final rankings will be announced at the event, posted on the Daily Herald Suburban Business website, and published in a special commemorative section on Sunday, June 26.

About Rockford Mutual Insurance Company:

Rockford Mutual Insurance Company was founded in 1896. Rockford Mutual Insurance Company primarily writes auto, home, farm, and commercial multi-peril in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. Policies are written through independent agents appointed within various areas of operation.

