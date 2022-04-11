Real Estate Entrepreneur Robbie Antonio Announces New Spec Home Developments Planned for Connecticut Markets

New York, New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International real estate developer Robbie Antonio has announced his upcoming plans to begin a series of spec home development projects throughout multiple housing markets across the United States. As a first segment in the series, Antonio shared details of new projects that will target in-demand suburban areas of Connecticut, including Greenwich, Westport, Darien.

As part of planning for the Connecticut spec projects, Robbie Antonio is continuing to work with existing partners for potential investment opportunities. Antonio also shared that his team is in the process of meeting and vetting lead real estate developers throughout the surrounding areas to ensure projects are expertly handled through all stages, beginning to end. This period of collaborative planning is expected to continue throughout the first half of 2022, with various sites to break ground later in the year.

Drawing from his longstanding appreciation of contemporary design, as well as the imaginative works of architecture firms partnered with his real estate company Revolution Precrafted, Robbie Antonio states that the Connecticut projects will feature elements of modern design influences. Each project site is planned to reflect a heavy focus on updated home styles, while also incorporating a range of practical conveniences that cater to the needs of new movers and home buyers in surrounding areas.

“I am very excited to begin these spec home projects, and we look forward to introducing the latest home styles and features that many buyers are seeking right now,” said Robbie Antonio.

“Connecticut neighborhoods remain some of the most appealing markets in all of the United States, particularly for people in the larger nearby metros who seek to trade the crowded city streets for open spaces and greenery.”

“Aspects of the pandemic have only fueled the demand for spec homes in these areas, as buyers seek ready-to-go options but still want homes that are comfortable, modern, and attractive,” Antonio added.

Investors, developers, and home buyers interested in learning more about Robbie Antonio’s Connecticut spec home developments should expect more updates in mid-2022. To keep up with all developments and to contact Robbie Antonio, follow along on his official webpage: www.joserobertoantonio.com