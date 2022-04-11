TCG BDC, Inc. Rebrands to Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc.

New Name Effective April 11th, 2022

NASDAQ Ticker to Remain CGBD

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCG BDC, Inc. (“TCG BDC”) today announced that it will change its name to Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (“Carlyle Secured Lending”, or the “Company”), effective April 11th, 2022.

“We are pleased to announce the renaming of TCG BDC as Carlyle Secured Lending. Our new name best reflects Carlyle’s twenty-year investment heritage in credit markets, as well as the Company’s strong link to the extensive investment resources offered by our Adviser. While our name is changing, our investment approach is not. We will continue to focus on the delivery of sustainable income to our valued shareholders,” said Linda Pace, CEO of Carlyle Secured Lending.

“Carlyle’s integrated investment platform forms the foundation of the Company’s investment approach. The breadth of Carlyle’s product capabilities, scale of our capital base and depth of our investment expertise differentiate our offering at all stages of an investment’s life cycle, from sourcing to diligence to portfolio management,” said Taylor Boswell, the newly appointed President of Carlyle Secured Lending.

About Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is publicly traded (NASDAQ: CGBD) business development company (“BDC”) which began investing in 2013. The Company focuses on providing directly originated, financing solutions across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured lending to middle-market companies primarily located in the United States. Carlyle Secured Lending is externally managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Carlyle.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (“Carlyle,” or the “Adviser”) (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $301 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2021, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs nearly 1,850 people in 26 offices across five continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

