Clover Health to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9, 2022

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover” or the “Company”), a physician enablement company committed to improving health equity for seniors, today announced that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Monday, May 9, 2022. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

What: Clover Health First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When: Monday, May 9, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET

Dial In: To access the call via telephone please dial 866-518-6930 (for U.S. callers) or 203-518-9713 (for callers outside the United States) and enter the conference ID CLOVQ122

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/ for twelve months

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement company focused on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is underpinned by our proprietary software platform, the Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the health ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes. We operate two distinct lines of business: affordable Medicare Advantage plans with extensive benefits; and the infrastructure for physicians to participate in value-based care. Clover’s corporate headquarters are in Franklin, Tenn.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Derrick Nueman

investors@cloverhealth.com

Press Contact:

Andrew Still-Baxter

press@cloverhealth.com