Varonis Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results following the close of the U.S. financial markets Monday, May 2, 2022.



In conjunction with this announcement, Varonis will host a conference call Monday, May 2, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

To access this call, dial 877-425-9470 (domestic) or 201-389-0878 (international). The conference ID number is 13728390. A replay of this conference call will be available through May 9, 2022, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13728390. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the company's website (https://ir.varonis.com), and the replay will be archived on the website for one year.



Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyberthreats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification and threat detection and response. Founded in 2005, Varonis has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment and education sectors.

Investor Relations Contact:

James Arestia

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2149

investors@varonis.com



News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com