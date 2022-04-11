Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Promotes Taylor Boswell to President, and Announces Mr. Boswell’s Election to the Board of Directors

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc (“Carlyle Secured Lending” or “the Company”) today announced that Taylor Boswell, Carlyle Secured Lending Chief Investment Officer, will assume the role of President of the Company and will join the Company’s Board of Directors.



“Taylor has been integral to the Company’s success since he assumed the role of Chief Investment Officer in 2019,” said Linda Pace, Chief Executive Officer. “This new role is in recognition of his outstanding leadership across all aspects of our Company’s operation. All of us at Carlyle congratulate him on this achievement and look forward to his continued success and contributions.” Ms. Pace will step down as President of the Company but continue as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Directors, positions she has held since December 31st, 2019.

Mr. Boswell said, “It’s a great privilege for me, and the rest of our team here at Carlyle, to be able to do this engaging work on behalf of our shareholders. We remain committed to our principal investment objective: the delivery of sustainable income. We will continue to work tirelessly to meet that objective across dynamic markets and through cycles.”

In addition, the Company has elected three senior professionals to serve as Officers of the Company. Michael Hadley, Vice President and Head of Underwriting, Jonathan Pearl, Vice President and Head of Sponsor Coverage, and Alex Popov, Vice President and Head of Illiquid Credit have joined the Company’s roster of officers.

About Taylor Boswell

Taylor Boswell is a Partner and Managing Director within Carlyle’s Global Credit segment. He joined Carlyle in 2017 and today serves as Chief Investment Officer of Carlyle Direct Lending, with responsibility for all aspects of that business’s investment activities.

Prior to joining Carlyle, Mr. Boswell was employed by Apollo Global Management from 2013 to 2017. At Apollo, Mr. Boswell served as a Managing Director and Investment Committee Member in the Illiquid Opportunistic Credit Business. Before joining Apollo in 2013, Mr. Boswell was a Director at Perella Weinberg Partners, where he spent seven years focused on corporate investing, as well as helping to grow that firm's investment management business. Earlier in his career, Mr. Boswell served as an associate at Providence Equity Partners as well as an investment banking analyst at Deutsche Bank.

Mr. Boswell is based in New York and received a BA in political-economy from Princeton University.

About Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is publicly traded (NASDAQ: CGBD) business development company (“BDC”) which began investing in 2013. The Company focuses on providing directly originated, financing solutions across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured lending to middle-market companies primarily located in the United States. Carlyle Secured Lending is externally managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Carlyle.

Web: carlylesecuredlending.com

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $301 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2021, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs nearly 1,850 people in 26 offices across five continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

Contacts:

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

