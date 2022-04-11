SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of the Reef® TA (TLIF Articulating) Interbody System

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the full commercial launch of the Reef TA (TLIF Articulating) Interbody System.



The Reef TA Interbody System is designed to reliably deliver an interbody to the anterior portion of the disc space to optimize sagittal alignment and endplate support. With an array of footprint and lordotic options to choose from, surgeons have the ability to intraoperatively address specific anatomical needs.

“Reef TA is an exciting addition to our interbody portfolio,” stated Dennis Cirino, Senior Vice President, Global Spinal Systems. “This system combined with a comprehensive set of decompression and disc preparation instruments, provides a versatile and reproducible lumbar interbody solution while also offering efficiency gained through instrumentation that is fully compatible with our Waveform (3D printed) TA system.

Reef TA interbody devices feature NanoMetalene® surface technology and Reef Topography™. NanoMetalene is a sub-micron layer of commercially pure titanium bonded to a PEEK implant, designed to provide a bone-friendly titanium surface, while retaining the benefits associated with traditional PEEK, such as biocompatibility, a modulus of elasticity similar to bone, and excellent radiographic visibility for postoperative imaging. The added macro structures of Reef Topography provide greater titanium surface area and improved biomechanical stability.

Dr. Nolan Wessell, orthopedic surgeon at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, CO stated: “The Reef TA design allows me to articulate the interbody cage to an optimal location along the anterior apophyseal ring, thereby providing restoration of alignment and lordosis. Furthermore, the NanoMetalene® surface creates an ideal environment for bone ongrowth. I have found the Reef TA system to be very user-friendly and it has allowed for reliable, repeatable results.”

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine’s complete procedural solutions feature its market-leading FLASH™ Navigation, a system designed to improve accuracy of screw placement and provide a cost-effective, rapid, radiation-free solution to surgical navigation, and a comprehensive portfolio of spinal implants and orthobiologics to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. With product development expertise in advanced optics, software, orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants, SeaSpine can offer its surgeon customers a complete solution to meet their patients’ evolving clinical needs. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

SeaSpine cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the design of Reef TA and its ability to provide a versatile and reproducible lumbar interbody solution for surgeons; the ability of Reef TA to address specific anatomical needs; the ability of NanoMetalene surface technology to provide intended benefits; the ability of NanoMetalene to provide a bone-friendly titanium surface, while retaining the benefits associated with traditional PEEK; and the ability of Reef Topography to provide greater titanium surface area and improved biomechanical stability. Among the factors that could cause or contribute to material differences between the Company’s actual results and the expectations indicated by the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to: the ability of newly launched products, such as Reef TA, to perform as designed and intended and to meet the needs of surgeons and patients, including as a result of the lack of substantial clinical validation of products following limited commercial (or “alpha”) launch; and other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company’s news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date when made. SeaSpine does not intend to revise or update any forward-looking statement set forth in this news release to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.