AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, May 9, 2022.



In conjunction with this report, AppFolio will host a conference call on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s first quarter 2022 financial results. Participants who wish to dial into the conference call, please dial 1(844) 200-6205 (in the U.S.) or 1(929) 526-1599 (international) and use passcode 857371.

Following the conference call, a replay of the call will be available until Thursday, May 12, 2022 by dialing 1(866) 813-9403(in the U.S.) or +44 204 525 0658 (international) and using passcode 908074.

To access the webcast during the live call, participants may access https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/960055105. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on AppFolio’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.appfolioinc.com .

About AppFolio, Inc.

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) is a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. Our solutions enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and deliver a better customer experience. Today, our solutions are AppFolio Property Manager and AppFolio Investment Management, which are supplemented with Value Added Services that enhance, automate and streamline business-critical processes and workflows. For more information about AppFolio, visit www.appfolioinc.com .