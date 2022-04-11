Conformis, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 4, 2022

BILLERICA, Mass., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) announced today it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



Mark Augusti, CEO, and Bob Howe, CFO, will host a webcast and conference call also on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and to provide a business update.

The Company will hold its annual meeting of stockholders at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 4, 2022.

Earnings Call and Webcast Details:

The webcast of the earnings call will be live at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/unvfzkbo

To attend by telephone, please use the information below for dial-in access.

Date and Time: May 4, 2022 – 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

When prompted on dial-in, please utilize conference ID: 905 6628

Participant conference numbers: (877) 809-6331 (U.S./Canada) and (615) 247-0224 (International).

(U.S./Canada) and (International). Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call to ensure timely participation.

Please visit the Investor Relations website at ir.conformis.com on May 4, 2022, to view the earnings release prior to the webcast and conference call.

The online archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s website at ir.conformis.com for 30 days.

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company focused on advancing orthopedic patient care and creating a world without joint pain. Its product portfolio is designed to maximize surgeon and patient choice by offering fully personalized solutions through its Image-to-Implant® Platinum Services℠ Program as well as data-informed, standardized solutions that combine many benefits of personalization with the convenience and flexibility of an off-the-shelf system. Conformis’ sterile, just-in-time, Surgery-in-a-Box™ delivery system is available with all of its implants and personalized, single-use instruments. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

For more information, visit www.conformis.com. To receive future releases in e-mail alerts, sign up at http://ir.conformis.com/.

Contact

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

ir@conformis.com

(781) 374-5598