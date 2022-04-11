Avelead Expands RevID Agreement with Large Provider Network

National Health System Chooses RevID’s Automated Charge Reconciliation to Help Eliminate Revenue Leakage



Atlanta, GA, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avelead, a Streamline Health Company (Nasdaq: STRM), today announced a significant expansion of its existing relationship with a prominent healthcare system that manages 80+ facilities throughout the United States. The health system has agreed to increase its usage of the Avelead Platform and its RevID software – the industry-leading automated charge reconciliation solution to help eliminate revenue leakage.

Avelead’s mission is to help hospitals put an end to lost revenue. Avelead’s flagship RevID solution eliminates leaking revenue before it happens by helping identify, review and reconcile potential charge mistakes prior to billing. In addition, RevID’s real-time visibility and control enables greater accountability within the revenue system – providing a top-down view of departmental performance.

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with this great healthcare provider. This is further proof that our mission to eliminate revenue leakage is gaining traction,” stated Jawad Shaikh, President and CEO, Avelead. “Our initial implementation at this hospital system helped identify $75 million in missing revenue in just one quarter. With this expansion, we look forward to helping them capture much more in the months and years ahead.”

About Avelead

Avelead, a Streamline Health Company, empowers hospitals and health systems to thrive by eliminating leaking revenue from every healthcare setting. With Avelead’s results-based software, hospitals can proactively identify discrepancies, centralize data, and confirm revenue capture for improved financial performance. Avelead’s unique healthcare solutions currently support more than 140 providers across the country.

For more information about Avelead’s services and solutions, visit www.avelead.com

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net.

