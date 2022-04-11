Ero Copper to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results on May 9, 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the “Company”) will publish its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Monday, May 9, 2022 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Time: 11:30am Eastern Time (8:30am Pacific Time) Dial In: North America: 1-800-319-4610, International: +1-604-638-5340

please dial in 5-10 minutes prior and ask to join the call Replay: North America: 1-800-319-6413, International: +1-604-638-9010 Replay Passcode: 8813

