Vornado Releases 2021 Environmental, Social, & Governance Report

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE: VNO) announced today that it released its 2021 Environmental, Social, & Governance (“ESG”) report.



This ESG report is Vornado's thirteenth consecutive annual report which highlights the Company's industry-leading accomplishments in sustainability and provides key metrics on the Company’s ESG priorities. Key sustainability accomplishments include:

Advanced our commitment to locally-sourced renewable energy through the procurement of Renewable Energy Credits, sourced from hydro energy facilities located in the State of New York, which assigns zero carbon to 100% of our directly procured electricity.

Aligned our carbon reductions and targets with the Science-Based Target Initiative, and have committed to a 64% reduction by 2030 using a 2019 base year. This will ensure our ongoing emissions reduction contributes to a 1.5-degree climate scenario, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.

Achieved a 2.6% reduction in our overall location-based emissions, and a 37.8% drop in our market-based scope 2 emissions.

Received multiple awards recognizing our continued industry leadership in sustainability including the NAREIT Leader in the Light Leadership Personified Award; ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year with Sustained Excellence (7th time with this distinction); and Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark “Green Star” Ranking (9th year in a row; ranking #2 out of 94 publicly traded companies in the Americas, with an “A” grade for our public disclosure).

Expanded our climate scenario analysis as recommended by the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures and continue to enhance our disclosures according to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the Global Reporting Initiative.



Our report, along with expanded information on Vornado’s ESG programs, can be found on the Company's website located at www.vno.com.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Contact

Thomas J. Sanelli

(212) 894-7000

