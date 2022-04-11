Crew Energy Announces Appointment of New Board Member

CALGARY, Alberta, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crew Energy Inc. (TSX: CR; OTCQB: CWEGF) ("Crew" or the "Company"), a growth-oriented natural gas weighted producer operating exclusively in the world-class Montney play in northeast British Columbia, is pleased to announce that Mr. John Hooks has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Crew. Mr. Hooks has over 30 years of experience in the Canadian and international oil and gas space and has a demonstrated track record of organizational leadership. He has been the Chief Executive Officer, and formerly President, of PHX Energy Services Corp. and its predecessor, Phoenix Technology Services Inc., since 1995, and has been Chairman of its Board of Directors since 2000. Additionally, Mr. Hooks was on the Board of Directors of Savanna Energy Services Corp. from 2005 until 2017 and is currently on the Board of Directors of CES Energy Solutions Corp.



“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Hooks to the Board and believe that his extensive experience and knowledge of the energy sector will add tremendous value for the Company as we continue to execute our strategic growth plan,” said John Brussa, Chairman of Crew’s Board of Directors.

About Crew

Crew is a growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer, committed to pursuing sustainable per share growth through a balanced mix of financially and socially responsible exploration and development complemented by strategic acquisitions. The Company’s operations are primarily focused in the vast Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia, and include a large contiguous land base. Greater Septimus along with Groundbirch and the light oil area at Tower in British Columbia offer significant development potential over the long-term. The Company has access to diversified markets with operated infrastructure and access to multiple pipeline egress options. Crew’s common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “CR”.

FOR DETAILED INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Dale Shwed, President and CEO Phone: (403) 266-2088

John Leach, Executive Vice President and CFO Email: investor@crewenergy.com



