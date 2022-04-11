Goodbye to the Beauty Counter: How Muah Makeup and Lash Bar is Empowering Women and Building the Future of Makeup

New York, USA, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven years ago, Ashlee Kleinschmidt discovered a problem in the beauty industry. If women wanted access to professional makeup artists, they had essentially two options: pay for a makeup artist to come to their home or find the beauty counter at their local department store.

Not satisfied with either option, Kleinschmidt launched Muah Makeup and Lash Bar , an innovative boutique that delivers the convenience and affordability of the beauty counter with the world-class quality and personalized treatment of a professional makeup artist.

Despite pandemic-related shutdowns and setbacks, Muah Makeup and Lash Bar continues to grow and thrive because of Kleinschmidt’s unique vision.

“The beauty counter used to be the place to go, but the difference is that the person at the beauty counter is a sales associate,” Kleinschmidt says. “They are meant to sell you products.”

Muah Makeup and Lash Bar , on the other hand, is designed specifically for people, not products. Instead of pushing particular skincare and makeup, the team at Muah Makeup and Lash Bar is trained to connect to each customer, listen to their needs, and deliver a memorable experience.

“That is really our mission, to connect with our clients, look them in the eye, get to know them,” Kleinschmidt says. “It is important to make them feel empowered, to make them feel beautiful.”

By providing each person with a unique beauty experience, Muah Makeup and Lash Bar has generated fierce brand loyalty – for both their in-person boutique and their original makeup line.

“Muah Makeup has its own branded full skin care line, makeup line, and false lash line,” Kleinschmidt says. “We have quite a few women nationwide who reorder our products, because they really are that amazing.”

Still, what sets Muah Makeup and Lash Bar apart is the makeup bar itself. It is something that has not been done anywhere in the industry yet is a concept that can be reproduced in locations across the country – an idea that appeals to Kleinschmidt.

“I travel a lot to other states, especially along the East Coast, and whenever I chat with someone in these areas about what I do, they always say – oh my God, do you know how much money you would make here?” Kleinschmidt says. “There are maybe two makeup artists in their area, and they are always booked. This idea is a no-brainer.”

Part of the appeal is that Kleinschmidt has expanded the one-artist studio concept and developed an entire team of professionals. This allows her to connect with more clients and keep their rates affordable.

“Instead of one artist at a studio, we have a whole team of artists available every day of the week, so you always have access to someone to get you ready for your next event,” Kleinschmidt says. “We have a nice open space, music playing, if you want a sip of bubbly or coffee, we have that. We create a really relaxing, spa-like experience for you to come in and get your makeup done.”

Part of creating a memorable experience at Muah Makeup and Lash Bar is educating clients on the best ways to use skincare and makeup products.

“Makeup isn’t something that we were all taught,” Kleinschmidt explains, adding that during the past two years she has heard from many women that they have not prioritized makeup or skincare because they have been staying at home.

“But it is not about impressing other people,” Kleinschmidt says. “It is about taking care of yourself. Feeling good for you.”

That is perhaps the greatest strength of Muah Makeup and Lash Bar – and what keeps it poised for growth in the coming year. Gone are the days of the beauty counter and product sales. In its place, Kleinschmidt has designed a boutique that elevates makeup and beauty into a memorable experience.

“I think we have a really amazing concept,” Kleinschmidt says. “It is really a place that we have created for women to come in and feel beautiful, to feel good about themselves.”