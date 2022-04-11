Autism Speaks Canada is pleased to announce 2021 Community Grant recipients.

Toronto, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autism Speaks Canada, a national charity dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of people with autism and their families, today announced $382,352 in grant funding to 14 service organizations across Canada. Since 2010, the Autism Speaks Canada Community Grants program has awarded over $4.8 million to 198 projects across the country. Grants are awarded through a rigorous review process, including a community panel of self-advocates, family members, service providers and research experts across Canada.

"We have listened and updated our Community Grants to match the current needs of autistic Canadians. Autism Speaks Canada Community Grants is funding evidence-informed projects to support mental health services and social engagement opportunities for autistic people and their families across Canada." said Jill Farber the executive director at Autism Speaks Canada.

All application were ranked based on the review criteria by a community panel with representation across the country including self-advocates, caregivers, researchers and professionals working in the field of autism. The applications were evaluated on strength of implementation team, strength of the proposal in addressing mental health and/or social engagement for identified community, impact statement and feasibility of achieving the expected outcomes within the funding period, evidence to support the likelihood of positive outcomes for the program, strength of evaluation of the project (outcomes and impact), sustainability plan beyond the funding period and details of budgets provided. Special considerations were given to projects that addressed underserved populations (e.g., indigenous peoples, rural & remote communities, adults & seniors, 2SLGBTQ+ community) and projects that engage individuals with lived experience in the design, implementation and/or evaluation process.

All grants awarded support Autism Speaks Canada’s four mission pillars:

Increasing Global Understanding and Acceptance of people with autism

Increasing Early Childhood Screening and timely intervention

Improving the Transition to Adulthood

Ensuring Access to Reliable Information and Services

Congratulations to all the winners of 2021 Community Grants. View the full list https://www.autismspeaks.ca/community-grants/

About Autism Speaks Canada

Autism Speaks Canada is a national Canadian charity dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span.

