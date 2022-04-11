Axcient Earns Top Spot on 2022 Storage 100

DENVER, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Axcient to its annual Storage 100 list in the Data Protection category. The Storage 100 honors best-in-class storage vendors that provide innovative products and services to the IT channel.



“We continue to see rapid adoption by MSPs, who choose Axcient because we provide for the first-time full disaster recovery capabilities that are easy and profitable for MSPs to implement,” said Charlie Tomeo, Chief Revenue Officer at Axcient. “In the last 12 months, Axcient has delivered a steady stream of innovation, including x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud and features like Local Cache that enable faster recovery from incidents like ransomware without the cost and headaches of local appliances. Recognition on this list is a testament to our commitment to creating meaningful solutions that allow our partners to protect their clients better and grow their businesses.”

CRN’s Storage 100 list is selected by a panel of CRN editors and recognizes vendors across software-defined storage, data protection, data management, and storage components. This year’s list represents the industry leaders of storage technology that can be used for traditional on-premises or cloud deployments.

The vendors recognized on the 2022 Storage 100 list were selected because of their demonstrated commitment to developing cutting-edge technology and building strategic partnerships. The list acts as a resource for solution providers from the IT channel that are looking for vendors with industry-leading offerings to form the basis of cutting-edge solutions.

“CRN’s Storage 100 list celebrates the vendors that bring innovative technology to the IT channel at a time when the importance and prevalence of data have never been greater, regardless of company size,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are honored to recognize their contributions as the leading players in storage technology for 2022.”

The CRN Storage 100 list will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/storage100.

Sign up to become an Axcient partner today at www.axcient.com.

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

Follow Axcient on LinkedIn , Facebook, and Twitter .



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Amanda Lee

ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient

Amanda.lee@arlpr.com