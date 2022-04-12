Luup-cube Launches Luup-x, One of the Most Powerful eBike to hit the market.

Toronto, Canada, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With fat tire electric bikes traditionally viewed as expensive, cumbersome, heavy and poorly designed, Canada-based Luup-cube has reinvented the category by blending design, elegance with affordability and technology to create the most lightweight and powerful fat tire eBike made from Carbon Fibre

Luup-Cube was founded in 2021 by three experienced entrepreneurs/engineers: Matthew Theodore ,Michael Kay and Gerrard Davidson both worked as engineers with Tesla and Daimler Chrysler , while Mathew Theodore is an award winning bike engineer specialist and designer.

The secret behind Luup-x power is its available engineered parts to choose from, from 250W to 1000w motor sizes and frame sizes from Small to Extra Large.Each frame is carefully built according to your height measurement for all riders. You can choose frame designs from Small, Medium, Large and Extra Large built for riders from 5’3ft to 7’5ft (1m60 to 2m23 in Metric form).The Luup-x speed pedelecs are made for the road, mountain, urban traffic and snowy days – Terrains which balance, braking power, grip and visibility are vital. For this reason they have equipped every luup-x eBike with the best components to crush any terrain no matter where you ride.

“We believe that quality can be found in every mile. Even during the commutes. Whether you’re bombing around town, running errands, heading to the mountains or having a snowy winter epic ride with friends; you’ll go further, faster and with more comfort than anyone else on the road. Thats what Luup-X is all about,” says Matthew Theodore, Luup-cube CTO. “We focused our attention on the 4 main reasons people are reluctant to purchase electric bikes: high cost, poor design, weight and redundant technology – or a combination of the above – and we set about fixing them all.

All Luup-x bikes are designed, assembled, shipped and supported from their hub- centres in Toronto-Canada,New York-USA, California-USA,Berlin-Germany and Amsterdam-Netherlands.

Luup-x electric bike has started taking pre-orders with up-to 45% off discount , you can get your pair now via their platform http://igg.me/at/luupx

Product specifications:

Battery:848Wh

Battery’s charge-time: 2h

Output in watts: 250W,500W, 750W 1000W (Optional motor size to choose from)

Torque in Nm: upto160 Nm

Pedal Assist-Upto 9 levels assist

Autonomy: upto 180km

Weight: 51lbs

Frame Material :Carbon Fibre

Frame Sizes:S,M,L,XL(Optional frame size to choose from)

Media Contact:

Company: Luup-Cube Inc

Contact Person: Matthew Theodore

Email: info@luupcube.com

Website: https://luupcube.com/

