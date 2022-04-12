DEA to Launch a Brand New NFT Marketplace 'PlayMining NFT Premier' on BNB Chain

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd (DEA), a global GameFi company, announced the launch of the NFT marketplace "PlayMining NFT Premier" on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (UTC＋8) on the BNB Chain, the original blockchain of the world's largest crypto asset exchange "Binance".

■Background and Future Development

DEA has been developing its services on its own blockchain but decided to open a marketplace compatible with the BNB Chain, which is used by a large number of users, in order to allow more people to experience high-quality NFTs. Starting with the BNB Chain, DEA will further promote the multi-chain platform structure of "PlayMining" and deliver its services and contents to users all over the world.

■Features of "PlayMining NFT Premier"

"PlayMining NFT Premier" will feature one-of-a-kind art NFTs drawn by famous Japanese and international artists such as Kazushi Ogiwara, famous for his popular manga "BASTARD! The Dark God of Destruction" or Etsushi Ogawa, famous for his manga "Chuka Ichiban!". In addition, we plan to market motion collectible NFTs from "WORLD FLAGS," a media-mix project that introduces world history and culture through "National Flags x Samurai," which has created a big buzz in the media around the world.

■NFT Sales Overview

・Sales Start: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (UTC＋8)

・Sales Website: PlayMining NFT Premier

・Purchase Method: Please connect your crypto asset wallet "MetaMask" and purchase with the BEP-20 standard DEP.

*For detailed information, please refer to this article.

・Details of NFT Line-up: please refer to this article.

■A Special Campaign to Celebrate the Launch of "Play Mining NFT Premier" Is Now Underway

Bidders who bid on or purchase NFTs at "PlayMining NFT Premier" will receive exclusive NFTs, including rough sketches of works that can only be seen here. For more details on the campaign period and conditions, please refer to this article.

■What Is the BNB Chain?

The BNB Chain is an original blockchain developed by Binace, the world's largest crypto asset exchange. It offers fast transactions at low gas prices. Famous decentralized exchanges such as "PancakeSwap" and various GameFi projects have been developed on the BNB Chain.

Please refer to the official website for more information.



Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd.

DEA, a GameFi platform business, was founded in Singapore in August 2018 and is operating Play to Earn NFT Card Battle Game "JobTribes" and "PlayMining NFT", an NFT marketplace. Using blockchain technology, the company aims to realize a world where one can create value by having fun.

Co-CEO: Naohito Yoshida, Kozo Yamada

Location: 7 Straits View, Marina One East Tower,#05-01, Singapore 018936

Establishment: August 2018

Business description: GameFi platform business

Media Contact Information

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte Ltd

Public Relation: Takasugi ｜tomoyuki_takasugi@dea.sg / Soeda｜soeda@dea.sg

