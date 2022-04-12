Chimeric enters strategic manufacturing partnership with WuXi Advanced Therapies

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric”) a clinical-stage cell therapy company and an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic manufacturing partnership with WuXi ATU, a global contract testing and manufacturing organization (CTDMO).



The partnership initially focusses on Chimeric’s two autologous CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumours: CHM 2101 (CDH17 CAR T), currently in late preclinical development for gastrointestinal (GI) cancers and CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T), currently being evaluated in a single-site phase 1 clinical trial for patients with recurrent or progressive glioblastoma.

CHM 2101 will leverage WuXi ATU’s end-to-end closed loop CAR T process development, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacturing and testing platform, aiming to accelerate development towards its planned first-in-human study.

CHM 1101 will leverage WuXi ATU’s scalable manufacturing and analytical testing capacity to enable potential future expansion of the program to multiple additional clinical trial sites and additional solid tumour indications, including metastatic melanoma.

“We are very excited to enter into this partnership with WuXi ATU,” said Jennifer Chow, CEO of Chimeric Therapeutics. “With its extensive experience in cGMP manufacturing and analytical testing, as well as its seamless platform process for CAR T-cell production, WuXi ATU is uniquely positioned to support the acceleration and expansion of the CHM 1101 and CHM 2101 development programs.”

Dr David Chang, CEO of WuXi Advanced Therapies, added, “We’re delighted to partner with Chimeric Therapeutics to accelerate the development of two of their autologous CAR T cell programs. These treatments offer much needed hope to patients with gastrointestinal cancers or glioblastoma, and we are honoured to support Chimeric Therapeutics as they prepare these treatments for further clinical testing.”

This partnership will enable Chimeric to accelerate clinical manufacturing readiness for new CAR T assets and to scale CAR T manufacturing to support multiple, simultaneous, multi-center CAR T clinical trials in the future.

ABOUT WUXI ADVANCED THERAPIES (WuXi ATU)

WuXi Advanced Therapies, a global Contract Testing Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CTDMO), is the advanced therapies business unit of WuXi AppTec and offers integrated platforms to transform the discovery, development, testing, manufacturing, and commercialization of cell and gene therapies for customers worldwide. WuXi ATU’s technologies, automation platforms and service solutions advance pre-clinical research and accelerate the timeline to GMP manufacture, while integrated GMP manufacturing and testing platforms reduce time to market, maintaining high titres, high levels of quality assurance and full regulatory compliance. Ultimately, WuXi ATU’s complete end-to-end solutions support pioneering companies to deliver breakthrough cell and gene therapies to the patients who need them. For more information, please visit https://www.advancedtherapies.com.

ABOUT CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS

Chimeric Therapeutics, a clinical stage cell therapy company and the ASX leader in cell therapy, is focused on bringing the promise of cell therapy to life for more patients with cancer. We believe that cellular therapies have the promise to cure cancer not just delay disease progression.

To bring that promise to life for more patients, Chimeric’s world class team of cell therapy pioneers and experts is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of the most innovative and promising cell therapies.

CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) is a novel and promising CAR T therapy developed by scientists at the City of Hope Medical Centre in California for the treatment of patients with solid tumours. CHM 1101 is currently being studied in a phase 1 clinical trial in recurrent/ progressive glioblastoma. A 2nd CLTX CAR T phase 1 clinical trial is planned to begin in 2022 in additional solid tumours.

CHM 2101 (CDH17 CAR T) is a novel, 3rd generation CDH17 CAR T invented at the University of Pennsylvania. CHM 2101 (CDH17 CAR T) is currently in preclinical development with a planned phase 1 clinical trial in 2022 in Neuroendocrine Tumours, Colorectal, Pancreatic and Gastric Cancer.

Recently Chimeric announced the addition of the CORE-NK platform, a clinically validated, off the shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapy platform to their portfolio (CHM 0201). From the CORE-NK platform, Chimeric will initiate development of four new next generation NK and CAR NK assets with plans for phase 1 clinical trials to begin in 2023 in solid tumours and blood cancers.

Chimeric Therapeutics continues to be actively engaged in further developing its oncology pipeline with new and novel cell therapy assets that will bring the promise of cell therapy to life for more patients with cancer.

