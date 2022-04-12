Results for digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp in the 1st quarter of 2022

English Estonian

The number of digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp increased by 50% year-over-year in the Baltic States (8% in the 1st quarter) and totalled 145 805 at the end of March.

The number of digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Meedia that publishes the news portal Delfi, newspapers Eesti Päevaleht, Maaleht, Eesti Ekspress and several popular magazines increased by 33% year-over-year (5% in the 1st quarter) and totalled 78 799.

The number of digital subscriptions of AS Õhtuleht, 50% of which is owned by Ekspress Grupp, increased by 60% year-over-year (14% in the 1st quarter) and totalled 23 935.

The number of digital subscriptions of Geenius Meedia OÜ increased by 62% year-over-year (9% in the 1st quarter) and totalled 4 461.

In Latvia, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi A/S increased by 71% year-over-year (3% in the 1st quarter) and totalled 18 060.

In Lithuania, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi more than doubled year-over-year (18% in the 1st quarter) and totalled 20 550.

The Chairman of the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp Mari-Liis Rüütsalu commented:

“The Supervisory Board of Ekspress Grupp has set the company’s long-term financial goal to increase the number of digital subscriptions in the Baltic States by 2.5 times by the end of 2026 as compared to 2021, i.e. to 340 000 subscribers. New digital subscribers are important for attaining the company’s financial goals because in addition to the online advertising sales it provides a stable revenue base for the Group.

The number of digital subscribers of the key periodicals of Ekspress Grupp continued to grow in the 1st quarter of 2022. The Latvian and Lithuanian markets where the share of digital subscribers has been lower than in Estonia and hence their growth potential is higher, demonstrated the strongest growth. The growth in subscribers accelerated at the end of February this year because during the turbulent time in the world, the interest of readers in high-quality and objective journalism grows. “

Detailed overview of digital subscriptions

31.03.2022 31.12.2021 change 31.03.2021 change AS Ekspress Meedia 78 799 74 873 5% 59 183 33% AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus 23 935 20 992 14% 15 005 60% Geenius Meedia OÜ 4 461 4 100 9% 2 755 62% Delfi AS (Latvia) 18 060 17 549 3% 10 559 71% Delfi UAB (Lithuania) 20 550 17 433 18% 9 892 108% Total Ekspress Grupp 145 805 134 947 8% 97 394 50%





One of the long-term goals of Ekspress Grupp is to increase the volume of digital subscriptions to 340 thousand subscribers in the Baltic States by the end of 2026 which is approximately 2.5 times higher than at the year-end 2021.





AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs more than 1400 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.